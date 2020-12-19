Christina Aguilera Shares Deep Thoughts About Turning 40: ‘I Am Forever An Old Soul’

Christina Aguilera shared some deep thoughts alongside a dramatic photo of herself as she turned 40. On the heels of a sassy photograph where she dressed in a catsuit and told the year she was “coming for it” as reported by The Inquisitr, the singer took a more soulful turn and posted several slides to Instagram where she expressed her deepest thoughts about this turning point in her life journey thus far.

In the post seen here, the singer first shared a black and white snap where she looked directly at the camera. In the pic, her hair was slicked back up off of her face and secured at the top with a hair tie. To this was attached a long, dramatic fishtail braid, which was wrapped over her neck and placed atop her left shoulder. Christina wore an ink-colored jacket that was open to her navel. Her decollete was visible and the addition of several long necklaces added a dramatic look. With that, she wore pants in the same tone.

For three slides thereafter, Christina penned a statement where she expressed her feelings about turning this pivotal age. After over 20 years in the public eye, she had some serious thoughts about her life moving forward.

She said she will embrace the “new” woman she has become and the new chapters that are ahead in her future.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Christina said she welcomed turning 40 and claimed she was an old soul who always appreciated the wisdom, grace, and beauty that comes with the addition of each new year. She penned she had always faced life’s challenges head-on and what she had learned was that she always came out stronger as a person because of it. Christina said she was deeply blessed and humbled and was excited to see what adventures were ahead for her as she continued to follow her heart and dreams.

Christina concluded this lengthy statement by addressing the “beautiful souls” that had stood by her for over 20 years and counting. She said she was eternally grateful for their support as well as that of her family and her two children.

In the comments section of the post, Christina’s fans appeared moved by her statements.

“So beautiful, you and your words. Happy Birthday my love!! I love you so much!!!!” penned one follower.

“Wow, you have never looked better,” shared a second fan.

“I feel like Burlesque was made just last year, you don’t age,” wrote a third Instagram user.

“This was beautiful. You’re always sharing with us so much about yourself and your journey. We’re grateful for you and your wisdom and growth and strength,” explained a fourth fan.