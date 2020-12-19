Jade Grobler Celebrates Her Birthday In A Plunging Mini Dress, Flaunts Major Cleavage

Jade Grobler took to her Instagram page on December 19 to tease her 1.1 million followers with a sultry new update. The South African influencer posted a picture of herself showcasing her assets in a plunging mini dress.

In the photo, Jade was photographed inside her home in Australia. Avid fans of the internet personality know that she recently celebrated her birthday. On December 17, the model, who just turned 23 years old, posted an update on Instagram where she let her viewers know of her age.

Jade posed by standing beside a sofa with her hip popped to the side. She bent one knee as she seemingly crossed her leg over the other. She leaned on the backrest of the chair with her left hand as support. The birthday girl looked straight into the camera with a flirty look on her face.

A swipe to the right featured Jade in a similar stance. This time, she raised her right hand to the side of her face, tucking some strands of hair behind her ear. As it was nighttime, the photographer used flash to brighten up the snaps, which made her skin glow.

Jade rocked a sexy printed dress that had a dark blue base and intricate white prints. The strapless garment appeared to have been made of cotton fabric. It boasted a low-cut neckline that allowed her to display her décolletage. The chest area had padded cups, which covered her buxom curves. Notably, it pushed her breasts inward, making her cleavage look prominent. The piece boasted an A-line cut as it was tight around her slim waist, highlighting her flat stomach. It was loose toward the bottom with a length that reached her upper thighs.

For the occasion, Jade wore her blond hair in a side part as she opted for a straight hairstyle. She let the long strands cascade over her shoulder and back. For a special occasion, she opted for a pendant necklace and a ring.

In the caption, she wrote something about herself, revealing that she owns a dog who likes to sleep early.

In under a day of being posted on the popular social media site, the update received more than 17,300 likes and upward of 260 comments. Jade’s followers from all over the world dived into the comments section to greet her and compliment her body. A lot of her admirers told her she looked hot, while some followers wrote of their admiration for her beauty. Countless fans were left speechless and opted to use a mix of emoji to express themselves instead.

“Omg, you look stunning! Enjoy your day!” a fan wrote.

“My, my. You look lovely when you dress up. You should do it often,” added another follower.