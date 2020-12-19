Erika Jayne Leaks Suggestive Texts Between Husband Tom Girardi And Alleged Mistress

It’s bombshell after bombshell in the divorce saga between Erika Jayne and estranged husband Tom Girardi. Last month the news broke that the longtime couple would be calling it quits after 21 years of marriage. The duo is regularly finding themselves in headlines as new reasons behind their split are revealed.

The newest shock in their messy off-screen storyline regards the alleged affairs Erika believes her husband has been having throughout their marriage. A source revealed this claim to People, and the Chicago star backed it up by posting screenshots of supposed text messages between Tom and his alleged mistress.

Not only did Erika post the scathing conversations on Instagram, but she flat out named the woman whom she believes had a romantic and physical relationship with Tom.

“This is Justice Tricia A. Bigelow,” Erika wrote in the now-deleted post. “She was f*cking my husband Tom Girardi and he was paying her Saks bill and paying for her plastic surgery.”

The Daily Mail obtained a screenshot of the upload before the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took it down. The post had screenshots of nine different text messages between Tom and Tricia, two of which were photos. The texts are dated but are missing the year, so the exact moment when they were shared is unknown.

Rich Fury / Getty Images

Some of the texts suggest that they were exchanged over this past summer, as Tom tells Tricia that someone is already calling him and asking for a check. It’s been reported that Erika is seeking spousal support and has asked for Tom to pay her legal fees.

One of the photos is of a woman, believed to be Tricia, lying on a bed, and smiling at the camera. Another is just a shot of someone’s backside in a pair of jeans.

Some of the conversations also suggest that the couple had been engaging in a physical relationship.

“Miss you babe. Makeup sex?” one of the texts read.

“Tonight was fantastic. Really. But it would be a whole lot better if I were [blurred out] you,” a second said.

Tricia also asks Tom if she has his permission to spend money at an unnamed department store.

A separate message reads: “I can ask my new boyfriend to pay if it’s a problem. He’s got big dough.”

Erika doesn’t believe Tricia is the only woman Tom has had an affair with over the years. Whether she released any future proof of cheating remains to be seen. Tricia has also not responded to the claims.