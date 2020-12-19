Chrishell Stause Slams ‘Conspiracy Theories’ About Her Relationship With ‘DWTS’ Pro Keo Motsepe

The 'Selling Sunset' star invites her haters to fly their 'crazy' flags.

Chrishell Stause called out haters who are making up conspiracy theories about her relationship with Dancing with the Stars pro dancer Keo Motsepe.

The Selling Sunset star, 39, posed for a cozy snap as she vacationed with the South African dancer, 30, at the posh Le Blanc Resort in Mexico. In the pic shared on her Instagram page, Chrishell wore a bright pink bikini as she posed poolside with her man. Keo had his arm around her as she snuggled in for the sweet shot.

In the caption, the former soap actress invited those who are fans of “love” to post comments. But she told the “insane” trolls who believe “ridiculous” rumors about her romance to go crazy down below as well. Chrishell admitted that she is entertained by the false stories, but her true feelings for the haters came through in her caption to her post, which can be seen below.

Selling Sunset star Mary Fitzgerald was one of the first to comment, and she put her vote firmly in the “love” column.

“So happy for you beautiful!!” Mary wrote. “You look hot AF and as happy as ever! You deserve all the happiness in the world! I adore Keo already for his ability to bring out this infectious smile.”

“Now there is a mic drop caption,” another fan wrote to Chrishell.

“Some people don’t know when to stop even after the rumors were debunked. So happy for you and Keo,” a third fan chimed in.

“Your smile says it all,” another wrote. “All of those negative comments can go kick rocks. Love to see people in love.”

Others told the luxury realtor they are glad to see her in love again one year after her high-profile split from This Is Us star, Justin Hartley. Chrishell has said she was blindsided when her ex texted her to tell her he filed divorce papers last fall.

As for those theories Chrishell referred to, naysayers have accused her of using her relationship with Keo as a cover-up after her Dancing With the Stars partner, Gleb Savchenko, deals with his divorce drama.

Last month, Gleb’s wife, Elena Samodanova, alleged that her husband of 14 years engaged in “ongoing infidelity” and had an “inappropriate relationship” right at the time that he was partnered with Chrishell on the ABC celebrity ballroom competition. On social media, many assumed that Chrishell was the other woman that Gleb’s estranged ex was referring to.

Both Chrishell and Gleb vehemently denied that they were ever romantically involved, and soon after the Netflix beauty announced her romance with Keo.

Gleb is staying at the same resort as Chrishell and Keo in Mexico with his rumored new flame Cassie Scerbo.