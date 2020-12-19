Here’s Why Maren Morris Completely Canceled Her 2021 Tour

Maren decided not to postpone her shows again.

Maren Morris has officially canceled her ‘RSVP: The Tour’ shows scheduled for 2021. The country star confirmed the news on Friday, December 18, with a message posted across her social media accounts in which she announced that the production would no longer go ahead due to coronavirus concerns.

After initially postponing all the shows set for this year until 2021 back in May, Maren announced that she’d made the difficult decision not to postpone again and instead canceled all of her concerts.

“There is so much hope with this vaccine being distributed in 2021, but we are still unsure of when we will be able to do the tour next year,” she wrote in an Instagram post, which can be seen here, where she confirmed all those with tickets would get a full refund.

“With the prospect of, yet again, rescheduling half of the dates already becoming a reality, I have decided to cancel the RSVP tour.”

Maren also offered fans a little hope as she confirmed that she’s working on new music right now and expressed her hopes to hit the road again with her third album, a follow up to 2019’s Girl.

“I truly appreciate your patience on this,” she continued, and added that she was looking forward to everyone coming together to “enjoy live shows safely again soon.”

Terry Wyatt / Getty Images

The 30-year-old mom of one signed off her post by telling her 1.5 followers how much she loved them. The “I Could Use A Love Song” hitmaker tagged her location as Nashville, Tennessee.

Fans flooded the comments section with messages, as many shared their disappointment and understanding.

“I’m so sad but thank you for keeping us all safe and i can’t wait to see you next time!,” one comment read with a purple heart emoji.

“Thank you for leading the way and advocating for safety,” another Instagram user wrote with three red heart symbols.

Maren also received support in the comments section from her fellow artists including Lennon Stella, Old Dominion, and Jason Isbell.

The upload received close to 55,000 likes and more than 800 comments. It came shortly after she described Los Angeles as a “ghost town” because of the pandemic when she shared a series of hotel room mirror selfies to her account earlier this week.

Maren initially told fans via her social media accounts that the gigs would be moved to next year and would kick off in April in Georgia and end in September in Colorado. As reported by Taste of Country, she wrote in a heartfelt message that she was “in tears” over the decision but said that she would perform again “at the right time when we can all be together again.”