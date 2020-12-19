Ana Paula Saenz Flashes Insane Curves In A Seriously Skimpy Knitted Bikini: ‘Love Yourself’

Ana Paula Saenz has just updated her Instagram page with an eye-popping new photo wherein she flaunted her insane bikini body while posing on a yacht in Dubai. While the Mexican bombshell has been heating up her feed with tantalizing swimsuit snaps from her prolonged Arabian getaway, she may have outdone herself with this latest upload, as it served up one of her more revealing looks to date.

The brunette beauty sizzled in a seriously skimpy knitted bikini that only covered the bare minimum, offering a generous view of her gorgeous curves. Her chest was barely contained by a pair of tiny, almond-shaped cups made out of a netted fabric that exposed her perky assets. The widely spaced-apart cups connected through an almost invisible string below the chest line, fully baring her cleavage in addition to flashing a copious amount of sideboob. Glittery ornaments arranged in a floral pattern maintained her modesty, adorning the middle of the cups as well as the minuscule front of her bottoms.

The scanty top was complete with thick, woven straps going around Ana’s neck. The bottoms mirrored the design, sporting similar details on the sides, only in triplicate. The item tied on both hips, accentuating the model’s curvaceous figure and emphasizing her small waist. The look showcased her toned tummy and gave fans an eyeful of her chiseled abs.

Ana accessorized the head-turning swimwear with an understated necklace that grazed just below her collar bone. She wore a bracelet on each wrist and sported a classy manicure that appeared to feature white French tips.

The model was portrayed standing on the deck with her legs spread. She cocked her hip and leaned one arm on her rump, stretching one leg the side to offer a better view of her voluptuous thighs. Sunlight illuminated her toned body, casting a natural spotlight on her sculpted midriff, chest, and hips. Meanwhile, her face and legs were engulfed in shade, resulting in a seductive snap that kept the focus on her hourglass shape.

Ana accompanied the post with an uplifting caption advocating for self love.

The photo stirred quite the excitement among Ana’s online admirers, who clicked the like button on her post 8,900 times in the first hour. Plenty of her fans and fellow models also left gushing messages wherein they complimented her unique beauty.

“Gorgeous,” said Becky Hudson, followed by a fire emoji.

“Such a babe,” chimed in Katelyn Runck, bumping up the number of fire emoji to two.

“Wow [heart-eyes emoji] Beautiful poetry of feminine beauty,” a third Instagrammer wrote poetically, trailed by a string of hearts and flames.

“Beautiful and Magnificent and Fantastic and incredible,” raved another smitten fan.

The steamy update came less than 22 hours after Ana drove fans wild by uploading a picture in which she displayed her famously plump posterior in a minuscule thong bikini while enjoying some time at the beach. That photo has been liked more than 103,600 times to date.