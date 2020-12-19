Chloe Saxon Brings On The Heat In Sexy Lace Lingerie

Chloe Saxon raised temperatures on Friday, December 18, when she teased her 901,000 Instagram followers in a new flirty update. In her most recent share, the 34-year-old bombshell showcased her bodacious curves in a skimpy lace lingerie set that flaunted her killer figure and assets.

Chloe took the scanty snap inside her home. A glimpse of her dressing room was seen in the background. Glass drawers and luxury brand boxes were also evident in the shot. The room was well-lit, thanks to the artificial lights, making it conducive for indoor photography.

The British model stood in front of a mirror, showing off her scanty attire. She posed by popping her left hip to the side as she angled her phone in front of her face. She let her left arm hang by her side as she stared into her phone’s screen and took the selfie. Her expression appeared sultry, which captivated several fans.

The social media star rocked a light pink bra-and-panty combo. The brassiere boasted classic balconette cups that were made from a sheer material with intricate lace detailing. It had a scalloped hem and a snug fit that hugged her buxom curves. The piece featured semi-see-through cups with an underwire that pushed up her bust. Her cleavage was on display, thanks to the plunging neckline. Narrow straps that clung to her shoulders provided support for the piece.

She sported matching bottoms that were also made of the same sheer and lace material. It boasted a pretty low-cut waistline that helped accentuate her taut stomach and chiseled abs. The high-cut design also exposed plenty of skin around her bikini area.

Chloe left her brunette tresses down with a center part and opted for loose waves. She kept her jewelry minimal as not to distract her fans from her barely-there set. She wore a dainty necklace as her only accessory.

In the caption, Chloe urged her fans to check out the link found on her Instagram bio to see more of her exclusive pictures and added a kiss mark emoji.

The latest share garnered more than 19,200 likes and an upward of 320 comments in less than 24 hours of going live on the photo-sharing app. A lot of her online supporters dropped various messages and compliments about her insane figure. Several others raved over her facial features. Countless other followers struggled to find words, opting instead to use emoji to express their thoughts about the snapshot.

“This is the cutest set! You look hot as always! Amazing!!” a follower wrote.

“I adore your darings pics. They make me feel alive in these trying times. Since it’s almost winter in here, this also made me feel warm,” commented another fan.