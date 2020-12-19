Jade Picon Shows Off Rock Hard Abs And Deep Cleavage In Strappy Bikini

Jade Picon showed off her young, lean body in her most recent Instagram update. The 18-year-old model and influencer rocked a dark two-piece swimming costume that showcased her incredible figure. Jade’s 10.7 million followers, in particular, flocked to see the scintillating image.

In her caption, the brunette bombshell expressed her gratitude. According to Google Translate, she was thankful for being able to visit various locations. She wrote that although she was young she was able to remember and draw a mental map with the experiences that she has had. She dated the entry, December 18, and added some emoji, including one depicting the world.

Jade flaunted her deep cleavage in a bikini with classic triangular cups. The string bikini was in a halter-neck style and tied behind her neck. The plunging neckline revealed her bronzed décolletage, complemented by the dark swimsuit, while extra straps tied below her bust.

On the lower half of her body, she sported matching bottoms. They sat high on her lean hips, while the extra straps emphasized the curves of her figure.

Jade’s rock hard abs took center stage in this image. She flaunted her chiseled midsection and minuscule waist as she posed for the camera. She also threw a cream kimono over her shoulders that skimmed her lithe physique.

The teen model wore her hair in a stylish chignon. The tousled bun was chic and added a classic touch to her racy outfit. Paired with the drop earrings, chain necklace, and spectacles, Jade rounded off her ensemble with a touch of elegance.

The social media star took to the outdoors for the shot. In the background, palm trees, a well-manicured lawn, and the sea set the stage for an idyllic setting. The cloudless bright day also provided ample light to highlight her physique.

Jade posed by letting her body face the camera while she looked over her shoulder. She angled her hips, and put one of her hands at her waist, drawing attention to her insane abs. She tilted her head slightly back and pursed her lips as she modeled her skimpy outfit.

The pic has already racked up more than 655,000 likes, proving to be one of her more popular posts. She also received more than 1,5000 comments from her ardent fans. Most of them were in Spanish or Portuguese, while others let the emoji express their thoughts.

“I love you,” one fan wrote.

“Beautiful queen,” another raved.

A third Instagrammer waxed lyrical.

“Jade, the most perfect girl in the world,” they gushed.

Jade recently took to Instagram wearing a textured bikini. She relaxed on the beach while showing off her tight curves.