Angeline Varona Flaunts Insane Cleavage & Hourglass Figure In New Instagram Update: ‘Devil In A Red Dress’

Angeline Varona thrilled her 2.7 million Instagram followers with her latest update. In the new post, published on December 18, the Latina model uploaded a series of sexy snapshots and a video of herself wearing a skintight red dress from Oh Polly.

Angeline sported a plunging dress that showcased her killer curves. The deep neckline showed a generous amount of her cleavage, which delighted many viewers. The garment was seemingly made of thick material that looked like a stretchy cotton fabric. The top had a ruched design and spaghetti straps that seemed to barely hold up her buxom curves.

The clothing was so tight that it clung to her body like a glove, and it made her hourglass frame look prominent. The lower part of the piece was similar to that of a pencil skirt with a length that reached just above her knees. The bright-colored dress complemented her flawless complexion.

The new upload showed Angeline inside her new apartment in Miami, as the geotag noted. The glass windows behind her indicated it was nighttime. Despite the lack of sunlight, the place was well-lit.

The first three photos featured Angeline posing sideways, with most of her backside directed to the camera. She held her phone with her left hand and angled it next to her shoulder. She checked her stance through the screen as she took the selfie. The influencer had a big smile on her face as if to say she was pleased with her attire.

Angeline changed her pose in the fourth snap. This time, she faced the mirror and stood with one foot forward. She placed her right hand on her hip and took the shot. A swipe to the right featured a Boomerang of the model, flaunting her body.

She kept her brunette hair down and styled in soft, romantic waves that fell over her shoulders and down her back. For the occasion, she kept her accessories minimal with only a ring and a bangle.

Angeline paired the post with a short caption and added a red heart emoji. She tagged Oh Polly and several other Instagram pages in the picture.

The newest social media share has been liked more than 71,100 times and has received over 1,000 comments in less than a day. Angeline’s fans wrote adoring messages in the comments section, with most of them telling her how gorgeous she looked. Other followers raved about her hair and body.

“I am sure Lucifer Morningstar would agree! You look so good, Angie!” one of her fans commented.

“Red has never looked so good! It is your color. Stunning!!” gushed another follower.

“What lovely hair! So rich and shiny,” a third admirer wrote.