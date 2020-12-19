Molly Eskam Shows Off Insane Curves In Gray Underwear

Molly Eskam gave her Instagram fans something to talk about on Friday, December 18, when she shared a new sizzling hot update. The Playboy model looked nothing short of gorgeous in her scanty Fashion Nova set, which flaunted her killer curves.

Molly sported a gray sport-style bra with a scoop neckline that dipped low on her chest, displaying a nice view of her decolletage. The snug fit of her undergarment made her cleavage pop, which some viewers pointed out in the comments. The brassiere had a white stretchable band that hugged her midriff, and the sleeveless design highlighted her slim arms.

She wore matching bottoms that sat high on her slim waistline, highlighting her taut tummy and chiseled abs. Like the top, the panties had a white stretchable band. Its high leg cuts helped accentuate her curvy hips and showed a generous amount of skin.

In the saucy snapshot, Molly was snapped indoors, possibly in her home in California. The place was bright as it was well-lit, which was conducive for indoor photography. The white walls also helped brighten up the area.

The influencer could be seen sitting on a plush blanket, which was directly placed on the floor. Behind her was a wicker couch with a cushion on top and throw pillows.

She posed with her thighs spread and her upper body slightly leaning to the side. She placed her right hand on the flat surface to support her body, while her other hand touched her shoulder. She tilted her head to the side and looked straight into the camera with a serious expression on her face. Her lightly tanned skin looked evident in the shot.

Molly left her highlighted tresses down and styled in sleek, straight strands with a center part. Her long locks fell over her shoulder, grazing the side of her bust. She sported a pair of hoop earrings as her only accessory.

In the caption, Molly wrote something about the new Fashion Nova set that she wore. She also asked her followers a question about “Christmas shopping.” She gave credit to the brand by tagging their Instagram page in the post.

The latest upload has been liked more than 91,900 times. It also received more than 390 comments in less than a day. Many of her online admirers dropped compliments in the comments section. Countless others raved about her body and ample assets, expressing their thoughts in words and emoji.

“The hottest 21-year-old on Instagram,” a fellow influencer wrote, adding a crown emoji.

“Wow! You are so gorgeous and sexy,” commented another follower.

“You look heavenly! All I want for Christmas is you,” a third social media user added.