Laura Amy Sizzles In A Plunging Bodysuit In New Instagram Post

Laura Amy delighted her 894,000 Instagram followers with a brand new update posted on December 19. In the latest post, the Aussie bombshell decided to dress up in a body-hugging bodysuit that flaunted her ample assets and killer figure.

The Sydney-based influencer sported a sleeveless white bodysuit, seemingly made of thick fabric. The garment featured a plunging neckline that displayed her décolletage. The suit appeared to be fully-line, which obscured her nipples from view. The snug fit pushed her breasts up, showing more of her voluptuous cleavage. Its sleeveless design highlighted her shoulders and lean arms.

The lower part of the suit boasted high leg cuts that reached her slim waist. The cut left an ample amount of skin exposed but partly covered by the gray joggers that she was wearing. The trousers were baggy, which was a balance to her skintight suit. She completed her look with a pair of white trainers and a green Prada handbag.

Laura was snapped in a place that looked like a parking area, dressed in her sexy attire. In the pic, she posed front and center with her right hip popped to the side. She stood with parted legs with her right hand raised over her head, while her other hand was holding her bag. The model looked straight at the lens with her head slightly tilted. The indirect sunlight that hit her body made her tanned complexion glow.

She kept her accessories minimal and wore a pair of oversized hoop earrings, two gold bangles, and several rings. The babe also sported a pair of sunglasses, which were worn on top of her head. She seemingly tied her long locks into a ponytail and left the highlighted sections down, which framed her face.

In the caption, Laura wrote something about her ensemble. She revealed that Oh Polly and Bo and Tee were her outfit sponsors. She credited the brands by tagging them in both the caption and the picture.

Laura’s new share has earned plenty of praise from her eager online supporters, as most of them dived into the comments section to shower her with compliments and praise. Avid fans hit the “like” button over 3,200 times and left more than 90 comments on the alluring post. Countless followers were short on words, opting to drop a combination of emoji instead.

“I really adore your pics, but what I admire more is how photogenic you are. You always look fab and beautiful in photos,” a fan commented.

“I love the pop of color. Lovely bag! Such eye-candy. You also look so gorgeous,” gushed another admirer.

“I can’t handle you. So sexy with anything you wear,” added a third follower.