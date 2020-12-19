Rebel Wilson Rocks Skin-Tight Leather Pants As She Poses By The Christmas Tree

Rebel Wilson is getting into the Christmas spirit, and earning some big attention from her snap by the tree.

The actress took to Instagram to share a series of pictures that showed her sitting beside a Christmas tree while wearing skin-tight black leather pants. The image showed Wilson sitting on the ground with one leg pulled underneath her and the other stretched out. She looked to the side in one of the snaps, and clutched a wrapped gift in another photo that was posted in her stories.

In another picture from the series, Wilson wore a winter coat and hat as she posed outside by an even larger tree.

The snaps were a big hit with her fans, with the post racking up more than 130,000 likes and earning some compliments for her newly trimmed-down figure.

“Beautiful! My favourite actress,” one fan wrote.

The pictures appeared to be taken during a romantic ski getaway with boyfriend Jacob Busch. As The Daily Mail noted, Wilson shared some other glimpses of the outing, including some images of their ride on a private jet before arriving at the ski resort. Wilson shared some snaps of their accommodations, including a shot on a balcony overlooking a snow-covered hillside. In the image, Wilson wore the same black top seen in her tree-side photo.

The images represented some of the most intimate glimpses that her followers have seen from her new boyfriend. The British newspaper noted that the pair went public back in September, though Wilson said in an Instagram Q&A with fans that they have been friends for much longer.

At the time, Wilson said that Busch values his privacy, so she wasn’t going to delve too deeply into any personal details about him. But she did share that the pair had actually dated in the past, before she went on a weight-loss journey that has seen her lose a reported 50 pounds.

“He’s a very private person, so I don’t like to give away too much in that department,” she said. “But I will say we dated before I started any of this health journey, as well as now. So that goes to show you, ladies: you don’t have to be a certain size to get a boyfriend.”

Busch did make some appearances in the images shared from the trip, including a shot posted in her Instagram stories that showed him wearing what appeared to be a pair of white long underwear.