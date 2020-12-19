Meghan McCain Responds To Donald Trump’s Attack On Her Dad: ‘You Have Disgraced The Office Of The Presidency’

Meghan McCain is striking back after Donald Trump’s latest attack on her long-deceased father, saying that he has “disgraced the office of the presidency.”

This week, the president took to Twitter to share a story from Breitbart News that claimed new evidence undermined the allegations that his campaign had colluded with Russia during the 2016 presidential race. After sharing the story’s headline and a link, Trump added a dig at John McCain, who had a role in passing along a dossier with claims about the alleged collusion to the FBI.

“Check out last in his class John McCain, one of the most overrated people in D.C.,” he wrote.

Meghan McCain pointed out that Trump still remains fixated with the one-sided feud with her father, even two years after his death. She then added a dig about Trump’s failure to win their home state, allowing Arizona fall into the blue column for the first time in decades.

“Two years after he died, you still obsess over my dad,” she tweeted. “It kills you that no one will ever love you or remember you like they loved and remember him. He served his country with honor, you have disgraced the office of the presidency. You couldn’t even pull it out in Arizona…”

Trump had long criticized McCain, dating back to the 2016 presidential campaign when he appeared to mock the longtime senator for being captured after his plane was shot down during the Vietnam War.

Meghan McCain has frequently defended her late father against the attacks, and made a number of digs at the president. As The Inquisitr reported, she predicted in the days before Election Day that Trump would not respond very well if he were to lose. She had taken to Twitter to share her recollection of her dad’s loss in 2008, saying he huddled family close together and offered some encouraging words before telling the Secret Service members assigned to him that they could go home.

“I predict the extreme polar opposite, insane level of meltdown, blame shifting and absolute bedlam anger and hysteria from the Trump family if they lose….” she wrote in a tweet.

The McCain family had an active role in helping bring about that loss. The late senator’s wife, Cindy McCain, endorsed Joe Biden and made a campaign ad to support his effort.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Experts believe that her involvement made a different in what turned out to be a close race, as many Arizona voters still think very highly of the departed John McCain.