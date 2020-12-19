Meghan Markle ‘Engineered’ A Split Between Prince Harry And The Rest Of His Family, Royal Commentator Claims

Meghan Markle was the reason that Prince Harry grew apart from the rest of his family, a royal commentator claims.

In an interview, royal family expert Dan Wootton said that the actress got off on the wrong foot with Prince William and Kate Middleton, leading to lingering tensions and what eventually became a greater rift. As the Express reported, Wootton said that while Markle is not the only person to blame for the falling out that took place, she does seem to have a tendency to push away those closest to her, so it was not a surprise that she “engineered” a split between her husband and the people who have been closest to him.

“He was so close to William and so close to Kate,” he said. “Now, I’m not saying that you can blame Meghan specifically for the breakdown in that relationship. I think both couples rubbed each other up the wrong way from the start.”

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

The British newspaper noted that other commentators believe that it was Prince Harry who was ready to step out of the spotlight, not his wife who engineered a split. Robert Lacey, a royal historian, said that Prince Harry and his brother were once “co-stars,” but Harry came to resent the role he played and was ready to check out.

“There is in Britain the tradition of the heir and the spare,” Lacey said.

The relationship between the siblings has been the subject of much speculation, especially after Prince Harry and Markle announced that they would be stepping away from their duties and moving to the United States. There have been a number of unconfirmed reports about what led to the rift, though the members of the family have remained mostly quiet.

As The Inquisitr reported, the role of the notoriously harsh British press has also come under scrutiny, with reports that Harry blamed the media for “driving a wedge” between himself and his brother.

Harry had also spoken out against the media’s treatment of his wife and the intense criticism she sometimes faced, and others close to Duchess Meghan have agreed. As The Inquisitr noted, pal Priyanka Chopra said that there was some deep-seated racism in the way she was covered by tabloids, but Markle was able to rise above it all.

“For sure, 100 percent. Of course it has to do with racism, it’s an obvious reason. But the beauty of Meg is that she’s been herself through all of this,” Chopra said.