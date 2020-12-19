Russian Model Evgeniya Lvovna Models A Red Bikini With Daring Cut-Outs, Especially On The Bottoms

Social media star Evgeniya Lvovna treated her 1.2 million Instagram followers to a double-photo update where she modeled a daring bikini while at the beach.

The bikini was a dark burgundy color, and though the photos were a throwback from earlier this year, the hue of the set was both festive, in addition to flattering Lvovna’s. The top featured a low scooped neckline that showcased Lvovna’s collarbone and décolletage. Thin straps wrapped around the the model’s torso, and a peekaboo accent in the center of the bust exposed even more skin.

Meanwhile, the bottoms were arguably even more revealing than the top. They were a classic string style, and the sides were pulled up to rest just under her waist and accentuate her hourglass figure. The panel in the front featured an incredibly large cut-out that gave fans a view of her hips and pelvic region.

The fitness trainer styled her long brunette locks into loose and natural waves that cascaded down past her shoulders.

Lvovna accessorized two gold stacked necklaces, including one with a cross charm. She also sported a chic white, yellow, and burgundy printed scarf that she wrapped around her forehead to help tame her tresses against the ocean breeze.

Lvovna posted two pictures in total. The first was a zoomed-in shot that captured the model from her upper thighs and above. She bent both of her arms and brought her hands behind her head while giving the camera a smoldering look.

The second looked almost identical to the first, but was also zoomed-out so that the model’s body was captured in full. Lvovna crossed one leg in front of the other in a position that accentuated her curves.

The setting was a picturesque beach, with Lvovna standing in foaming waters as large rocks offered a stunning backdrop. The location was geotagged as Los Angeles in California.

In the caption for the shot, Lvovna joked that she missed the warm weather as she was currently in New Jersey and dealing with the snow brought by winter storm Gail.

Fans went wild over the new upload and awarded the post over 54,000 likes and more than 525 comments.

“Beautiful styling. Love the color on you,” gushed one awestruck user, emphasizing the compliment with two fire symbols and a heart-eye face emoji.

“You are body goals Evgeniya,” proclaimed a second.

“Wow such a goddess,” raved a third.

“Just drooled on my screen no big deal,” joked a fourth, concluding the comment with three red hearts.

The social media star had previously wowed her followers after posting a couple of photos where she modeled a pair of tiny Daisy Dukes with skeleton hands embroidered on the pockets, per The Inquisitr.