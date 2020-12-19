Arianny Celeste Flaunts Underboob & Cleavage In Colorful Sports Bra: ‘Staying In Shape For The Holidays’

Arianny Celeste thrilled her 3.2 million Instagram followers on Friday when she shared a new photo of herself shortly after a workout while discussing plans for how she plans to stay in shape over the holidays.

The new mother posed in front of an intricate weight machine filled with bars and weights and all manner of straps and bands. She held a gray and pink medicine ball. The workout ball matched the pink and black waist trimmer she wore around her midsection to help trim off the inches and regain her pre-pregnancy shape.

Arianny wore a purple, pink, and blue watercolor sports bra that featured a scoop neck and a revealing twist in the center. The garment’s unique design showcased not only the UFC octagon girl’s ample cleavage, but also a generous peek at her underboob. She paired it with matching leggings that highlighted her fit curves.

The model accessorized with a gold bracelet. She wore her brunette hair straight, and it tumbled down her back from a trendy center part. Arianny posed with one hand on her waist, revealing her dark manicure. She gazed off to the side with a small smile on her full lips, showing a hint of her teeth. Arianny’s skin seemed to glisten after her workout.

Arianny discussed how she makes the most out of her workouts, especially with the holidays looming. Her fans showed a lot of love on the post, with more than 11,600 hitting the “like” button. At least 75 also took the time to leave an uplifting comment.

“I love all the colors! You’re killing it, babe. You look so strong and fit. Amazingly healthy and gorgeous,” enthused one fan who added red heart-eye and heart emoji.

“You look stunning. Very nice. I love it! Awesome post Arianny, Merry Christmas and happy holidays,” a second devotee gushed, including several roses, crowns, and Christmas trees.

“You go, girl, keeping fit, strong too. You’re looking fabulous as always. You are the hottest mama on IG, babe. Keep up the great work,” encouraged a third Instagram user who included a bicep emoji.

“I feel the fire! You’re so fresh and beautiful. That is a sexy mom bod. You are total goals,” a fourth follower wrote along with several hearts and flames.

Recently, Arianny delighted her fans with a festive shot of herself, The Inquisitr reported. She posed outside in front of a tropical plant while wearing a green teddy, highlighting her cleavage and trim waist.