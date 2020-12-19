Gabrielle Union, 48, Shows Some Booty As She Lunges In Tight Workout Pants

Gabrielle Union spends plenty of time in the gym, and this week the 48-year-old took to Instagram to show off the fruits of her labor.

Union shared a short video that showed her posing in the gym, going through a deep lunge while wearing tight pink workout pants and a white tank top. The actress smiled as she held the pose, showing off her hard-earned curves. Union shared a still image of the shot in her Instagram stories as well, adding the caption “booty” as she showed off her posterior.

The video was a big hit with her fans, helping the post amass more than 25,000 likes and plenty of gushing comments. Fans were full of praise for her age-defying physique and had compliments for all the hard work she’s put in to look so good.

“literally best body in the game. no one is better than gabby,” wrote one fan, ending the comment with a fire emoji.

“You better get it girl,” commented another, adding a flexing arm emoji.

Union frequently takes to social media to show off her workouts, including an Instagram video shared just before Thanksgiving that showed what Union called her “that pre-Turkey and Ham grind.” The clip she posted on Friday appeared to give a glimpse of her workout space, with some soft padding set down in front of Union as she posed for the selfie and shelves on the wall behind her holding more workout gear.

Union has promoted full body wellness with her followers. In an interview with Popsugar, the actress encouraged others to take up fitness and set long-term goals that focus on improving their health rather than looking a certain way. Union admitted that she used to look at others for inspiration, but found that was not a healthy mindset.

“I think a lot of us, we think we’re going to feel better if more people are looking at us positively or desiring us or are envious of us, or we become somebody’s goals as opposed to being your own goals,” she said.

Union told the celebrity news outlet that she used to keep pictures of other women as inspiration, but quickly learned that it wasn’t the right kind of motivation.

“And when I would get a similar body part, you automatically think your life is going to change,” she said. “But if your soul is crooked or eroding, it really doesn’t matter what the hell you look like. You’re going to feel like sh*t.”