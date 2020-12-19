Natalia Garibotto Flaunts Curvy Physique In Skintight Workout Top And Booty Shorts

Internet sensation Natalia Garibotto sent temperatures soaring on Instagram when she shared some sizzling new photos of herself with her 2.7 million followers on Thursday, December 17.

The 26-year-old Brazilian bombshell was seemingly snapped in an outdoor space for the three-slide series, as a sliding glass door filled the background behind her. Natalia stood out most in the slideshow as she positioned herself in the center of each frame and struck some sexy poses.

In the first slide, she posed with the back of her body facing the camera as she squatted down to show off her backside. She placed one hand on her knee and rotated her head to her left to flash her profile. She posed similarly in the second photo. The third image displayed her from her front as she tugged on her locks and leaned forward. She had one hand on her hips and smiled widely with her eyes closed.

Nata’s long, blond, wavy hair was pulled back into a high ponytail that cascaded down her back.

The model wore a pink sports bra with two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The skintight garment tightly hugged her chest, while its plunging neckline revealed a great deal of her cleavage. The cropped number also exposed just a hint of her midsection.

She teamed the top with a matching pair of shorts that featured ruched sides and adjustable strings. The minuscule bottoms hugged her curvy hips and called attention to her bodacious derriere. She completed the look with a pair of cream-colored Air Jordan sneakers.

In the caption, she revealed that her activewear was designed by Tiger Mist, an online-based clothing company. She also asked her followers which snapshot they liked best.

Thursday’s photo set seemed to be a smash hit with Nata’s online following as it has amassed more than 58,000 likes in just one day. More than 440 fans also headed to the comments section to compliment the model on her figure, good looks, and athletic apparel.

“You are so beautiful,” one individual wrote.

“Wow so beautiful and sexy my love,” another admirer chimed in, following with a string of red heart and fire symbols.

“1. You’re so hot, 2. you’re so hot, 3. you’re so hot,” a third fan asserted, filling their comment with several heart-eye emoji.

“I love you so much my queen,” a fourth user gushed.

The model has stunned her fans with numerous jaw-dropping posts this week. Just yesterday, she shared another slideshow that displayed her in a scanty black thong swimsuit while at the beach.