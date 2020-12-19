NBA Trade Rumors: Rockets Could Offer Eric Gordon, PJ Tucker & Two First-Round Picks To Kings For Buddy Hield

In the past months, rumors have been continuously swirling around Buddy Hield and his future with the Sacramento Kings. He may be expected to start the 2020-21 NBA season as a King but if his relationship with Coach Luke Walton continues to deteriorate, he could find his way out of Sacramento before the 2021 trade deadline. One of the potential landing spots for Hield is the Houston Rockets.

In a recent article, Greg Patuto of NBA Analysis Network came out with a trade idea between the Rockets and the Kings that would bring Hield to Space City before the 2021 trade deadline. In the proposed scenario, the Rockets would be sending a package that includes Eric Gordon, PJ Tucker, a 2021 first-round pick, and a 2023 first-round pick to the Kings in exchange for Hield. If the deal would push through, Patuto believes that it would help both teams in filling up the needs to improve on their roster.

For the Kings, the suggested deal would allow them to get the most out of their disgruntled player. By sending Hield to Houston, they wouldn’t only be acquiring two future first-round selections, but also two reliable role-playing veterans that would help them compete for a playoff spot in the loaded Western Conference next season.

“Eric Gordon is a player who would complement him well on the perimeter because of his ball-handling ability and shot-creating prowess. PJ Tucker is a three-point threat who knows how to spot up and get a shot off quickly. This would help Fox have an option to kick the ball out to when he uses his speed getting to the rim. Let’s not forget about NBA Draft picks that would be sent to the Kings. They are still a rebuilding team and draft capital is the most important thing when rebuilding.”

Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

Meanwhile, for the Rockets, it’s one of the moves that they could make to change James Harden’s mind about leaving the team. As Patuto noted, Harden would greatly benefit from playing alongside a reliable catch-and-shoot option like Hield. However, even if they end up losing “The Beard” to another team, trading for Hield would still make sense for the Rockets, especially if they still want to remain competitive in the post-Harden era.

Hield could immediately replace Harden as the Rockets’ starting shooting guard where he could form an explosive backcourt duo with John Wall. Hield may not be on the same level as Harden, but if he meshes well with Wall, DeMarcus Cousins, Christian Wood, and whoever “All-Star” they would get for “The Beard,” the Rockets would have a realistic chance of making a huge noise in the Western Conference next season.