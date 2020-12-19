Britney Spears Lifts Her Leg For A Challenging Yoga Pose In Front Of Her Christmas Tree

“Baby One More Time” singer Britney Spears showed off her athletic prowess on Friday after posting a picture where she demonstrated a challenging yoga pose — all while in front of a Christmas tree. The photo can be viewed via her Instagram stories.

For the occasion, Britney wore a crop top and yoga short combination. The crop top was a bright white color that flattered the singer’s sun-kissed skin. It appeared to be sleeveless, giving Britney a free range of motion for getting into position. The hem of the garment cropped just below her bust-line, exposing her toned midriff.

Britney completed the outfit with a pair of tiny shorts. The shorts were a dark black color, offering a sharp and chic contrast against the top. They were also incredibly short with a hemline that ended at her upper thighs, leaving nearly all of her toned legs on display.

Last but not least, Britney styled her hair into a messy updo and sported a cuff on her right wrist.

Ethan Miller

The specific pose that the “Toxic” singer demonstrated is the Eka Pada Setu Bandha Sarvangasana, or colloquially known as the one-legged bridge position. It is a challenging move meant for more advanced yogi and can allegedly help strengthen core muscles, increase lung capacity, and also provide relief from stress, fatigue, headaches, and insomnia, per Yoga Outlet.

The setting for the photo was fun and festive, as Britney demonstrated her moves on a cheerful red mat with a Christmas tree behind her. The tree was covered with bright white lights and other cream-hued decor. A few presents, such as green gift bags with red tissue paper and a white and green wrapped box, were also visible.

The photo comes at an appropriate time as Britney had confessed back in January that her goal for this year was to become better at the ancient Indian practice.

“In 2020 I will be doing a lot more acroyoga and the basics for yoga,” she said in an Instagram video, per Shape.

“I’m a beginner and it’s kind of hard to let go…. learning to trust and letting someone else hold your body,” Britney added. “I have a lot of things I keep bottled up so I have to keep my body moving.”

