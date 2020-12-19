Pro-Trump Republicans Are Reportedly ‘Scheming To Oust’ Governors Who Undermined Voter Fraud Claims

In his failed quest to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, President Donald Trump has relied on spreading evidence-free theories about widespread voter fraud. He also taken aim at prominent Republican politicians, especially governors who refused to intervene in the electoral process on his behalf.

Two of them, Governors Brian Kemp of Georgia and Mike DeWine of Ohio could face formidable primary challengers in 2022, per a a Friday report from The Washington Examiner. According to the report, pro-Trump Republicans are “scheming to oust” the two governors and replace them with politicians supportive of Trump’s agenda.

Trump has repeatedly attacked Kemp for refusing to halt the certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s victory, despite the fact that Kemp did not even have the authority to do so. DeWine bucked the commander-in-chief on November 3, recognizing Biden as president-elect as soon as he was projected the winner of the presidential race.

Trump’s desire to get revenge on the two men has, apparently, created an opening for Republican organizers opposed to them to push their own candidates in 2022. The commander-in-chief remains exceptionally popular with conservative voters, so he could, at least in theory, influence the 2022 gubernatorial elections.

For instance, Kemp won the gubernatorial primary in 2018 largely thanks to Trump’s endorsement. After receiving the endorsement, he reportedly went from trailing his opponent by 4 percentage points to leading him by 30 points. Outgoing GOP Rep. Doug Collins enjoys Trump’s support and he is reportedly seen by some as a potential gubernatorial candidate.

Nonetheless, some believe that Kemp has a good chance of winning the 2022 race. Georgia-based conservative radio host Erick Erickson told The Washington Examiner that the governor has a “base of support big enough to win.”

“I really just think this fades even if the president keeps agitating, in large part, because Kemp has handled COVID issues so well,” Erickson stated.

Frank LaRose, Ohio’s secretary of state, could challenge DeWine in two years. Much like Collins he would most likely enjoy Trump’s support. However, DeWine is popular in conservative circles and, according to GOP strategist Nick Everhart, Trump and his allies would have to run a great campaign to oust him.

“Mike DeWine has been in public [life] for close to 45 years and never lost a primary. I don’t think it’s honestly realistic or likely that we’re going to see well-orchestrated challenges to [DeWine] backed and aided by President Trump, and that’s what it would take for them to have a chance.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, some Trump supporters appear to be growing increasingly frustrated with Republican Party leadership. At last week’s pro-Trump rally in Washington, D.C. groups of attendees chanted “destroy the GOP” and vowed to boycott the upcoming Senate races in the Peach State.