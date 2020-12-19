Jen Selter Flaunts Tight Physique In Rainbow Bikini

Jen Selter stunned many of her 12.7 million Instagram followers on Friday, December 18, with her most recent update. The fitness guru took to the popular social media platform to post a hot video that captured her flaunting her sculpted physique on a beach as she rocked a colorful bikini that did her body nothing but favors.

The video-clip showed Selter standing close to the ocean in the late afternoon, judging by the golden light. She placed one hand on her hip while taking a sip from a bottle.

Selter had on a two-piece bathing suit featuring a striking print in pastel rainbow colors that added a whimsical vibe to the shot. It had a pair of thong bottoms that showcased her tight glutes. She teamed it with a top boasting a V-shaped detail on the front that teased some cleavage.

Selter wore her light brown hair parted in a middle part and styled in straight strands, which she pulled over left shoulder.

In the caption, Selter noted that, while it’s good to be back in New York City, she is missing sunny Malibu. She announced that her post was an ad for Vital Proteins, a brand that specializes in collagen products. She also asked them if she should consider moving to Los Angeles in the winter.

The post proved to be popular with her followers. With half a day, the video has been viewed more than 169,000 times. In as much time, it garnered more than 38,500 likes and upwards of 370 comments. Most of her fans took to the comments section to remark on Selter’s killer body and beauty. However, several others used the occasion to engage with her caption.

“Nope…. you should stay NYC or move to London baby,” one user wrote.

“Sorry but I was never able to look at the bottle lol. Amazing,” replied another one of her fans.

“You should [two thumbs up emoji] we need more beauty here,” a third user gushed.

“Yes! Can I go for morning runs with you if you do,” chimed in a fourth follower.

As a fitness personality, Selter is well known for her posts that showcase her gym-honed body. Earlier this week, she shared another video that showed her engaging in a series of workouts to motivate and instruct her fans on how to exercise at home, as The Inquisitr has previously shared. She rocked a bright pink two-piece athletic set that included a pair of skintight leggings with a thick waistband that rose above her navel and a matching sports bra.