Ana Cheri Shows Off Killer Curves In A Series Of Workout Ensembles

American model and fitness trainer Ana Cheri dazzled many of her Instagram followers on Thursday, December 17, when she shared some sizzling new photos of herself in a number of revealing ensembles.

The 30-year-old, who is famously known for her workout regimen, was photographed both inside and outside of her residence for the four-slide series. Ana was captured in several poses that showed her famous figure from many angles.

In the first frame, she stood with the back of her body facing the camera as she propped her booty out. She rotated her head over her right shoulder to share a sweet smile with the audience. The second photo displayed her sitting down on her bed as the front of her form faced the camera. She flaunted her derriere once more in the third image, and drew attention to her chest in the fourth snapshot.

She wore her mid-length brunette locks down in curls, and up in a messy bun. Her long, almond-shaped nails looked to be perfectly manicured, complete with a light gold polish.

Ana’s first top consisted of a white sports bra with two thick shoulder straps and cut-outs in the back. She teamed the garment with gray booty shorts. The second ensemble comprised a dark-colored zip-up with a camouflage print and matching shorts. The third look featured a gray top with a tie-dye print and matching leggings, while the fourth included a plunging pink bra and tiny shorts with ruched sides.

All four of the skintight outfits accented the model’s busty assets and bodacious backside.

In the post’s caption, she revealed that the looks were all designed by her fitness apparel company, Cheri Fit. She also tagged her brand’s Instagram handle before asking her fans which ensemble they liked the best.

Ana’s latest post was met with a great deal of support from social media users, garnering more than 104,000 likes since being uploaded just one day ago. Hundreds of followers also commented under the content to relay their admiration for her physique, beauty, and clothing.

“You look amazing in all of them,” one individual wrote, adding a series of red heart and heart-eye emoji to their compliment.

“Very nice, love you beautiful friend,” another admirer chimed in.

“You have a great and perfect body,” a third fan asserted.

“No fave bae. What else can I say, they’re all great,” a fourth person added, replying to Ana’s caption.

The model has served plenty of breathtaking looks on her Instagram account this week. On December 16, she shared a post in which she rocked several extravagantly designed, shimmering bikinis.