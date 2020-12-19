Rihanna Looks Down At Her Peachy Booty While Rocking A Cherry-Print Bikini

Rihanna accessorized her swimsuit with more than purse.

Rihanna looked like she was ready to enjoy some fun in the sun in her latest Instagram share, a pic that saw the “Umbrella” singer proudly flaunting her peachy derrière.

Rihanna, 32, shone bright like a diamond in her cheeky photo. No winter chill appeared to touch her while she confidently rocked a skimpy summer look that consisted of a cute bikini and little else. Her swimwear had a white base color that made its bold red cherry print really pop. The different-sized depictions of the juicy fruits complemented the trim around the bikini’s cups, as well as the top’s thin adjustable shoulder straps and the bottoms’ string ties. The latter were secured in flirty bows with long ends that trailed down RiRi’s bared upper thighs.

Rihanna’s bottoms had a seat that was cut to leave a considerable amount of her booty uncovered. She appeared to gaze down at the ample asset while teasingly tugging on her bottoms’ strings. She stood to the side with her back arched and her backside slightly angled toward the camera to capture its curves in silhouette. Her pose also displayed the Sanskrit tattoo on her right hip.

She accessorized with a pair of funky cat-eye glasses with red lenses and clear plastic frames with a light pink tint. She finished her fun look with two tiny quilted Chanel purses. One was a luscious red color, while the other was bright pink. Both of the rectangular purses had long metallic chains, and Rihanna wore one slung over each shoulder so that the bags rested against her bared buns.

Her dark hair was styled in tight curls that were arranged so that they resembled a long mullet. Short bangs curved over her forehead, while a mass of thick waves cascaded down from the back of her head to reach her shoulder blades.

In her caption, RiRi seemed to express distaste for photo dumps, but her single bikini pic was a huge hit. It had been up on her account for just over one hour when it surpassed the 2 million like mark. Her fans also flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts about the image. One admirer quoted the 2000 ode to derrières, “Thong Song.”

“‘Dumps like a truck. Truck truck.’ – sisqo,” the fan wrote.

“Is the album hiding between those cheeks,” quipped another Instagrammer.

“This the content we deserve!!!!” declared a third RiRi devotee.

Rihanna has a habit of serving up looks that make her fans go wild, and her raciest outfits are often designs from her lingerie line, Savage X Fenty. She recently stunned by modeling an icy blue-and-white set from the brand, which she rocked with a pair of PVC thigh-high stockings.