Next Week On ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Video: Amanda Drops A Bombshell On Devon

The Young and the Restless spoilers video for next week, December 21 through 25, teases that Amanda drops a bombshell on Devon ahead of Christmas. Elsewhere, Faith struggles with some serious peer pressure from Jordan, and Billy wants to know if Victoria is threatened by his relationship with Lily. Things get tense in Genoa City before residents celebrate the holiday.

Billy (Jason Thompson) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) are in her office at Newman Enterprises. She seems up in arms, and she asks if he thinks that she’s upset by the idea of his whatever is going on with Lily (Christel Khalil) bothers her. For his part, Billy asks if she is upset by his burgeoning relationship with Lily. Although Victoria seems primed to deny it, she does seem somewhat jealous of Billy and Lily’s connection. Victoria has warned Lily away from Billy more than once in the last several months, and she looked on in jealousy when they were at Society celebrating his release from jail with Amanda (Mishael Morgan). It seems like Victoria is happy enough not to have Billy as her partner, but she might not be quite ready for him to move on with somebody else.

Elsewhere, Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) desperately wants acceptance, and she kind of has that with Jordan (Madison Thompson). However, there are some strings attached when it comes to Jordan’s friendship. The other girl pressures Faith to misbehave. Her latest manipulation of the young Newman is to try to set her up to steal vodka from her soon-to-be aunt Lola (Sasha Calle) and Society.

Jordan has the whole thing figured out. She plans to distract Lola with some questions about being a chef while Faith sneaks behind the bar and swipes a whole bottle of liquor. All Faith has to do is put it in her purse and then show it off to the other girls to prove herself. Faith doesn’t seem too convinced about the plan, though.

Finally, Amanda has something major to tell Devon (Bryton James). She received a message from her private investigator, and he located her biological mom. The same woman also gave birth to her twin and Devon’s late wife, Hilary. It’s a shocking moment, and the information provides Amanda one more piece of the puzzle of her past. She’ll have to make a choice, though. Does she want to visit the woman who gave her and Hilary up and never came searching for them, or is she ready to leave the past behind?