Emme Rylan On ‘General Hospital’ Exit: There Was ‘No Dramatic Event’ & She’s Now ‘Actively Auditioning’

Actress Emme Rylan can finally fill General Hospital fans in on her recent departure from playing the role of Lulu Spencer.

As viewers recently saw, Lulu was injured in the blast at the Floating Rib. She made it through surgery but remained in a coma. Her mother Laura decided she would be better served at a specialized care facility outside of Port Charles. That means that for now, Lulu is out of the picture.

Many General Hospital viewers had heard the rumors about Rylan leaving, and it had been clear it wasn’t an exit she initiated. In some Friday evening Instagram stories, the actress shared some specifics about what happened and what comes next.

As those who follow Rylan on Instagram know, just as she wrapped her time at General Hospital, her family’s lease on their home in Los Angeles ended as well. They decided to store their belongings and take advantage of this rare opportunity to do some traveling with plans to visit loved ones outside of California.

It’s been about a month since all of that massive change hit, and the actress acknowledged it’d been a big adjustment. In her latest string of Instagram stories, Rylan admitted that for the first couple of weeks after she and her family arrived in St. Louis to stay with her best friend, she essentially laid on the floor and cried.

Nick Agro / ABC

Luckily, Rylan seemed to have now regained her spunk after having a bit of time to regroup. In addressing her General Hospital exit, she said that she had been surprised by it as she was about halfway through a 4-year contract.

She noted that there was no dramatic event that prompted the decision to write out Lulu. Rather, she was told that this was purely for storyline purposes. She said there were no hard feelings and she still loved her General Hospital family.

Rylan added that as an actor, she is a storyteller and that this is just the way things go sometimes. She also noted that she was thrilled to have been given some fabulous material for Lulu that facilitated her exit.

The mom of three indicated that she is now actively auditioning for other acting gigs. She promised that she wasn’t leaving the entertainment industry, nor was she permanently moving away from Los Angeles.

As for Lulu, it’s just a waiting game at this point. Rylan explained that if General Hospital were to decide to wake the character up and ask her to return, she’d be open to it. That is, if she didn’t have something else in place.

The good news for General Hospital viewers, and Rylan’s fans, is that the writers didn’t kill off Lulu. For now, though, it seems to be entirely unknown when Lulu might return and whether or not the soap would choose to recast.