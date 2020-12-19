Antje Utgaard Leaves Little To The Imagination In See-Through Lingerie

Antje Utgaard gave her 1.8 million Instagram followers something to help them kick off their weekend on the right foot on Friday, December 18, with her tastes post. The blond bombshell took to the photo-sharing app to upload a smoldering snapshot that saw her rocking a skimpy lingerie set that left little to the imagination.

The photo showed Utgaard striking a sexy pose in front of colorful pictures hanging on a blank wall. She had on a baby pink two-piece set that included a pair of thong bottoms that included a teeniest-weenie triangle made from a see-through fabric that put her signature booty on show. It included thin sides that Utgaard pulled up with her hands to spice thing up.

On her torso, Utgaard sported a matching top made from the semi sheer material that showed off plenty of skin. It featured off-the-shoulder straps and a straight-cut bodice that clung to her ample chest.

Utgaard stood with her back to the camera, making her derriere the star of the show. Her pose prevented her breasts from being visible, censoring the shot. She turned her head to glance at the camera with fierce eyes and lips parted.

In the caption, Utgaard announced that her 2021 calendar is finally available for purchase. She shared that she is offering a limited amount of signed copies and instructed them to click on the link in her bio for more information.

Her fans didn’t need a whole lot of time to start sharing their reaction to the post. Within seven hours, it has racked up more than 14,800 likes and upwards of 180 comments. They flocked to the comments section to rave about Utgaard’s physique and to share their excitement over her calendar.

“Yh I love ur bounce bum [peach emoji] shape sweetheart,” one of her fans raved.

“Type of calendar you could stare at for a month and never know the date,” replied another fan.

“I’ll order 17 and then we can go to Applebee’s,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Yes!!! Just ordered and I know it’s going to be HAWWWT,” replied a fourth follower.

Utgaard often stuns her fans with her racy posts that showcase her incredible body. As The Inquisitr has noted, she did it again last week when she posted a couple of photos in which she rocked a barely there two-piece bathing suit in a royal blue shade that made her golden skin stand out. It included a classic triangle top with minuscule cups that put her busty figure on display. Her matching bottoms had medium side straps that tied into bows.