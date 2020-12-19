Kate Hudson Appears Pantsless In Tight Nude Leggings

Kate Hudson is making her 12.5 million followers do a double-take after seeing her latest Instagram post. The Fabletics co-founder was sporting some of her company’s leggings in her December 18 upload, which blended in with her skin so well, she looked like she was nude from the waist down.

The Almost Famous actress was working out in a gym, with her arms reached out way above her head holding a set of pink weights. She wore a white athleisure top with a low back and a nude-colored sports bra underneath. The bra matched her tight yoga pants that clung to her skin, which directed all eyes to her round rump.

After taking a closer look at the photo, the pants’ hemline could be seen around her ankles, where a patch of her skin was visible just above her shoes. Kate wore stark white Nike’s with a black checkmark and purple trim. She wore her blond locks up in a bun which was held together by a maroon scrunchie.

In a second photo attached to the post, Kate took a selfie in a mirror where she showed off the front of her fitness outfit. Her white top had a low scoop neck which revealed her nude sports bra underneath which had a more conservative neckline. She tucked the shirt into her leggings which highlighted her toned tummy.

In the caption of the post, Kate encouraged her millions of followers to “elevate” and celebrated Fabletics Friday. She added two peach emoji to the caption as well, as she knew her booty would likely be a topic of conversation in the comments section.

Some of the actress’s famous friends began commenting on the photo, letting Kate know just how great her behind looked.

“I feel like your buns look extra great,” Gwyneth Paltrow wrote.

“Defying the laws of physics,” Amy Schumer said with a flame emoji.

Fans also got in on the complimenting, mirroring Gwyneth and Amy’s sentiments.

“Prettttty sure that [peach] emoji was invented for you,” one follower wrote.

“Baby got BACK!!!” a second fan said.

Kate regularly posts workout photos to her Instagram timeline, where she always sports Fabletics gear. She recently promoted some Christmas-themed leggings from her line, where she flashed her famous backside to the camera. The bottoms were paired with a matching crop top, which she also covered up with a red cardigan. She tucked her pants into some calf-high socks and sported brown boots to finish off the ensemble.