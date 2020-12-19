Minutes After Mike Pence Tells Americans To Wear Masks, Donald Trump Retweets Anti-Mask Conspiracy Theory

Donald Trump appeared to undercut his own administration on Friday, taking to Twitter to share a message casting doubt on the effectiveness of masks just minutes after Mike Pence received his coronavirus vaccine and told Americans to wear masks.

As The Daily Mail noted, the vice president was vaccinated on live television on Friday morning, joining his wife and Surgeon General Jerome Adams in receiving the long-awaited vaccine. Pence also delivered a message asking Americans to maintain good habits like social distancing and wearing facial coverings whenever they’re unable to distance. Many top officials have shared images of themselves getting vaccinated in what health experts see as an effort to calm any fears people may have about getting one, with Pence being the most high-profile.

“Pence led the White House’s coronavirus response and is the highest-ranking U.S. official to receive the vaccine so far,” NPR noted. “He is also among many public officials who have committed to publicly receiving the vaccine as part of an effort to boost public trust in the process.”

Doug Mills / Getty Images

But at nearly the same time that the vice president was encouraging Americans to wear face coverings, Trump took to Twitter to share a message casting doubt on whether they are actually effective. Trump retweeted the post from conservative podcaster Buck Sexton, who included a graph that showed spikes in infections in Denmark after the country instituted a mask mandate.

Sexton also appeared to claim that anyone questioning the effectiveness of facial coverings is being silenced.

“Again, I ask the ‘experts’ this question in earnest: what would this graph of covid cases look like *without* mask mandates. ‘Masks work’ is the mantra. Not allowed to say anything else on Twitter (seriously, it’s not allowed)- But how well do mandates work?” he wrote.

Health officials, including those in Trump’s administration, have been consistent in the recommendation to wear facial coverings, saying that while not completely effective, they represent the best strategy to reducing chances of transmitting the virus in more crowded settings.

This is not the first time that Trump has appeared to contradict the direct advice of his administration, including the officials at the forefront of the coronavirus response. As The Inquisitr noted, he claimed back in May that the virus would go away on its own without the need for a vaccine, which went against the advice of his own administration that widespread vaccination would be needed in order the end the pandemic.