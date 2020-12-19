Rep. Devin Nunes Predicts Hunter Biden Probe Will Be ‘Swept Under The Rug’

Republican Rep. Devin Nunes said Thursday evening that he expects the Justice Department’s probe into Hunter Biden, President-elect Joe Biden’s son, to be “swept under the rug.”

Speaking with Newsmax host Greg Kelly, Nunes said that he expects the younger Biden to only get a slap on the wrist once the DOJ is done with the probe.

“I still don’t believe that they’re doing a real investigation here. The only thing the mainstream media’s reporting is not paying taxes, and I can see this very easily swept back under the rug to where there is essentially going to be a hand slap and not looking at the larger picture.”

Nunes attacked the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), accusing the agency of deliberately hiding the probe from the U.S. Congress during President Donald Trump’s impeachment.

The House of Representatives impeached Trump in 2019, after accusing him of pressuring the Ukrainian government to investigate the Bidens. The Senate acquitted him of all charges.

Nunes added that most of the media is “really just an arm of the Democratic National Committee” and cast doubt on the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election.

“If Biden’s so confident, you would think he wouldn’t just want to limp into office with half of America not believing he actually won,” Nunes said of the president-elect.

Hunter Biden revealed last week that his “tax affairs” are being investigated by prosecutors in the state of Delaware. Prosecutors in Manhattan are reportedly investigating him as well, but the probes do not seem to implicate his father.

The American public was not aware of the investigations until after the presidential election, allegedly because former Attorney General William Barr though they could affect the outcome of the race.

According to an email leaked to the press, Hunter Biden did not disclose $400,000 in income from Burisma, a Ukrainian gas company he stopped working with in 2019.

Trump has denied being involved in the potential prosecution of Hunter Biden. In a tweet earlier this week, the commander-in-chief insisted that he has “NOTHING” to do with the investigation.

Doug Mills-Pool / Getty Images

But the president-elect does not seem to think that way. In an interview with comedian Stephen Colbert on Thursday evening, he said that he suspects “foul play” and claimed that the allegations against his son are being “used to get me.”

Biden stressed that he is ready to work with Republicans in the U.S. Congress and said that he understands why they still insist the election was rigged.