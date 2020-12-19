Brit Manuela Shows Off Amazing Figure In Two Scanty Ensembles

Internet sensation Brit Manuela sent fans around the world into a frenzy on Thursday, December 18, when she shared some smoking-hot footage of herself in two sexy ensembles from Boohoo, an LA-based clothing company Boohoo.

The 26-year-old model, was captured outdoors as several large trees filled the background behind her. The footage was paired with a Shakira song called, “Addicted to You,” and displayed Brit from several angles as she posed sexily.

In the beginning of the clip, she grabbed a large palm leaf then walked up to the camera’s lens and swung her hips while raising her arms in the air. She then changed her outfit, cocked one hip, and turned to showcase the left side of her body as she propped her derriere out, emphasizing her curves. She smiled widely throughout the video, emitting a happy energy while she looked directly at the camera.

Her long brunette hair was flipped to the right and styled in loose waves that fell around her back and shoulders. She wore her short nails natural.

The model’s first ensemble was a two-piece matching set that comprised a single-shoulder crop top and a maxi skirt. The top flaunted her chiseled core as it barely reached below her chest, while the skirt featured a high slit design that showed off her toned thighs and legs.

The second look consisted of a single-shoulder dress that also featured a slit. This number showed off some of Brit’s sideboob, drawing the eye to her assets. Both outfits featured an identical red and navy print.

In the post’s caption, she tagged Boohoo’s Instagram handle, and engaged with her followers by asking them which look they preferred.

The playful video quickly garnered a large amount of support from social media users, amassing more than 12,000 likes and 47,000 plays since going live just three hours ago. Additionally, more than 200 fans conveyed their adulation for Brit in the comments section.

“You are so beautiful angel,” one Instagram user commented, following with three crying-face emoji.

“Wow you look so amazing in both,” a second fan added, inundating their comment with several heart-eye symbols.

“Both! I am so obsessed with you,” a third admirer remarked.

“Love these sets, you look beautiful,” a fourth individual proclaimed, adding a string of red-heart emoji.

The stunner has wowed fans with many smoking-hot Instagram posts this week. She uploaded some jaw-dropping images just yesterday in which she rocked a minuscule purple lace lingerie set. That post has received more than 68,000 likes so far