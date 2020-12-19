‘The Challenge’ Star Ashely Mitchell Flashes Serious Skin In Barely-There Bikini

The Challenge star Ashley Mitchell is turning up the heat on her popular Instagram page. The two-time champion regularly posts hot bikini photos to her page, and her December 18 upload was no exception.

The 33-year-old has been enjoying a lengthy vacation in Playa del Carmen and has been showing off some of her sexiest swimsuits to her 181,000 followers. Her newest suit was a sunflower adorned bikini. The flowers were printed on black fabric and occasionally overlapped one another. The top had crisscrossing white straps that ran across her cleavage and strings that tied around her neck and behind her back.

Ashley’s bottoms were much more daring. Half of the bottoms were a traditional bikini bottom, while the other half was nothing but thin straps. Six straps ran from the center of the piece around to her back horizontally. How the bottoms looked from the back is a mystery as Ashley only shared one head-on photo.

The scantily clad suit showed off Ashley’s toned torso and perfectly bronzed skin. She stared into the camera stoically with her lips pursed. She wore her long locks up in two twisted buns just behind her ears. Some loose strands were left hanging on either side of her middle part and landed just at her chin. The reality star also wore a fabric tie on her head which she tied right at her crown.

Ashley went simple for her accessory choices and sported just a plain black rope necklace with a large solid pendant and an Apple Watch. The MTV personality has been in Playa del Carmen for almost two weeks now enjoying some fun in the sun.

Her new post gained a lot of attention from her followers and brought in over 3,000 likes in just one hour. Over a hundred comments filled up in the comments section, as fans complimented Ashley’s killer bod, while others focused on this season of The Challenge: Double Agents.

“This bathing suit is LIFE,” one fan wrote with a heart-eyed emoji.

“YOU’RE SO ICONIC,” another added.

“Miss you on the show already!!” a third said of Ashley’s recent boot from the MTV series.

Ashley was the first competitor eliminated on this season of Double Agents. She paired up with Chris “CT” Tamburello and the duo seemed like they would be one of the toughest teams to beat. Unfortunately, the pair were turned on by other veterans in the game, because both Ashely had CT have won a final multiple times.

The Final Reckoning winner was forced into an elimination against Survivor winner Natalie Anderson and was defeated. It won’t be the last Challenge fans see of Ashley, however. You can check out The Inquisitr’s spoilers on this season of Double Agents here.