Joe Biden Is Part Of Satan’s Plan To ‘Birth The NWO,’ Actress Says

Actress Anna Khait, a former poker player and Survivor cast member, recently floated a theory on the forces she believes are behind President-elect Joe Biden and his election victory, which was certified by the Electoral College earlier this week.

“Joe Biden is an illegitimate President Elect. In fact, he hasn’t been officially called the PE, only by the fake news media,” she tweeted on Friday. “Satan is trying to birth the NWO too early. He will fail! God said TWO TERMS for DJT. And it SHALL be! Glory to God! It’s time for a great REVIVAL!”

According to the Anti-Defamation League, the New World Order (NWO) is is a right-wing conspiracy theory that surfaced in the 1990s. Proponents of the theory — who are allegedly often people with anti-government beliefs — believe that a “tyrannical, socialist ‘one-world’ conspiracy” has taken over the majority of the globe and seeks to control the United States. According to the ADL, they view America as one of the last genuinely free countries. The non-profit claims proponents also believe America already has hundreds of concentration camps ready and is planning to declare martial law and confiscate American guns on a massive scale.

In recent months, Khait is just one of many whom has suggested that an assault on freedom is in the works. As reported by BBC, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s comment of a “Great Reset” at a United Nations meeting sparked similar theories of a global takeover. The publication said Trudeau’s remarks fueled claims that a global group of elites is attempting to use the coronavirus pandemic to introduce socialist policies.

Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

Khait clashed with Canadian professional poker player Daniel Negreanu just days before her Friday comment, PokerTube reported. In particular, Negreanu mocked the former Survivor castaway for her suggestion that Biden’s presidency is in opposition to God’s will.

“Gods will. He wanted Joe Biden to be president and he will be on January 20th. It is done. Respect the Lord’s wishes and pray for our fearless leader Mr. Joe Biden,” he tweeted at one of her comments.

“Save this tweet, Daniel. It will not age well,” she responded.

The Worthless actress continued to claim that “God has spoken” and said Trump would be head of state for another term.

According to the Pew Research Center, almost one-third of Americans — 27 percent — believe that God chose Trump to be president. However, just 5 percent of the nation’s population believes that Trump was chosen by a creator because of his policies. Elsewhere, almost half of Americans — 49 percent — believe that God doesn’t get involved in their country’s elections, while a percentage of 16 claim not to believe in a deity.