Monday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victoria Wreaks Havoc On Billy’s Plans

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, December 21, tease Jack’s struggles as he faces his first Christmas after Dina died while Rey struggles to adapt to new traditions. Finally, Billy makes big plans, but Victoria throws a wrench in them.

As is to be expected, Jack (Peter Bergman) reflects on Christmases past as he and his siblings continue to grieve the recent loss of their mother, Dina (Marla Adams), according to SheKnows Soaps. The first holidays after a loved one dies are difficult, and it’s no surprise that the Abbotts will feel bittersweet as they celebrate without Dina this year.

Jack remembers a fairly recent Christmas where he and Dina decorated the tree together, and she found the first ornament he ever made. He’d misspelled his name on it, and she noticed. They put it on their tree and enjoyed the memories that came along with it, though. This year, Jack finds himself remembering the past, and he doesn’t have a special someone to share it with, but he asks a new friend, Sally (Courtney Hope), to stop by.

As his wedding approaches and he grapples with a case that’s given him a multitude of headaches, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) turns to his sister Lola (Sasha Calle) when he needs a confidante. He has a rule that the family waits until Christmas to open gifts, and other families do things differently. Rey and Lola discuss their history and the ways they’ve celebrated holidays in the past.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Of course, this year will be different, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. After all, Rey is about to embark on a beautiful new journey with Sharon (Sharon Case). The couple meets Lola at Society to sample the different food ideas she’s developed for their reception. However, Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) may end up causing problems if she follows through with the plans that her so-called friend Jordan (Madison Thompson) has for her.

With the holiday looming, Billy (Jason Thompson), who is newly free, is cooking up some wonderful plans for himself and Lily (Christel Khalil). Victoria (Amelia Heinle) calls him to her office to see their kids, and she gets wind of the fact that he’s planning to whisk Lily away to something fabulous. After Billy tells Lily to get ready for a trip to New Orleans, Victoria calls to let him know that Johnny feels uneasy about him going away. Billy thinks he can smooth things over with the little boy, but Lily realizes, and she firmly lets him know that their plans must come second to his children. So much for a fancy holiday trip.