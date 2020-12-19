Pamela Anderson, 53, Pairs A Sultry Instagram Snap With A Quote From A Literary Giant

Pamela Anderson dropped a bit of enlightenment with her latest steamy Instagram snap.

The 53-year-old actress and model took to the social media site to share what appeared to be a throwback picture of herself shooting a sultry look toward the camera. Anderson’s light hair was swept across her face and her eyes fixed to the side in the photo, with the black-and-white snap showing off her pouty lips in a close-up view of her face.

The picture appeared to show a younger Anderson, something common across her feed as she shares a number of newer modeling snaps mixed in with some of the classic photo shoots from across her career.

In the caption, Anderson shared a quoted from German literary giant Franz Kafka. The quote said he would rather be someone who came across people’s minds as something “strictly fluid and non-perceivable,” like a “paradoxically iridescent creature” instead of a real person. It is a sentiment that Anderson has shared in the past, as she seeks to be seen as more than a pin-up model and aiming to have her work seen as a form of art rather than simply revealing photos.

To those following Anderson on social media, the post may seem quite familiar. She has been regularly sharing artistic, black-and-white images on Instagram this week paired with quotes from famed authors. In another Instagram photo posted earlier in the week, Anderson wore a white dress as she crouched close to the ground and turned to face behind her, with the image being taken from a mirror that showed her reflection.

In the caption, Anderson shared another famous quote.

“My mother said the cure for thinking too much about yourself was helping somebody who was worse off than you,” she wrote, quoting author Sylvia Plath.

This is not the first time that Anderson has taken to social media to pair a Kafka quote with a glamorous picture of herself. Almost exactly one year ago, she took to Twitter to share another throwback snap and a musing from the author of The Metamorphosis about the difficulty in communicating deep feelings.

“I am constantly trying to communicate something incommunicable, to explain something inexplicable, to tell about something I only feel in my bones and which can only be experienced in those bones,” she quoted the literary figure in a post that attracted close to 2,000 likes.

Friday’s post appeared to be a hit with her fans, racking up thousands of likes in a few hours after being posted.