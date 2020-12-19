Sabrina Carpenter Shows Off Her First Tattoo, And Her Costars Have Some Thoughts

Sabrina shared a brief explanation for why she got inked.

Sabrina Carpenter recently got a new tattoo, and she took to Instagram on Thursday, December 17, to show it off. Her body art was a hit with many of her 23.6 million followers, and a number of her former coworkers shared their thoughts about it.

In the caption of her post, Sabrina, 21, revealed that the tattoo was her first. She opted for ink that was small but meaningful. The black-and-white photo that she shared revealed that she got the word “lucky” inked on the back of her neck in an elegant cursive script. The art was located near the nape of her neck on the right side.

Sabrina offered a brief explanation for why she got the tat, writing that she feels like she is a “lucky girl.” She also identified the man responsible for the ink by tagging celebrity tattoo artist Doctor Woo. According to the Wall Street Journal, he can boast a long list of famous clientele, including Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, and Drake. Woo said that he isn’t working as much these days due to the pandemic, and he’s been doing more smaller pieces like Sabrina’s when he does make use of his Hollywood studio.

Sabrina played it safe by sporting a black cloth face mask while Woo worked his magic. She wore her blond hair up so that it was out of his way, securing it with a clear plastic claw hair clip. She left a delicate chain necklace on, and her bling also included a pair of chunky hoop earrings.

The former Disney Channel star had on a thick striped sweater with an off-the-shoulder design. She posed with her arms crossed so that a few of her fingers were pressed into her bare shoulders. This revealed that she rocked a manicure that included long lacquered nails covered with glittering rhinestones.

Sabrina’s post was massively popular. Her fans expressed their excitement over her body art by liking her photo over 1.2 million times and responding to it with over 3,000 messages. A few of her costars were among those who commented on her post. One of the most popular responses came from her Work It costar Liza Koshi.

“Its spelled l-i-z-a… but this is cute [sparkles emoji] better luck next time,” Liza wrote.

“It is so perfect!!!” added Sabrina’s Girl Meets World costar Danielle Fishel.

“Cleaaaaaan,” commented Tall Girl actor Luke Eisner.

Sabrina’s fans likely agree with her that she’s one lucky gal, and she’s blessed with Instagram followers who always shower her with love. As reported by The Inquisitr, she received a number of compliments from them when she attended the MTV TV & Movie Awards in a see-through dress.