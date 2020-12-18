Republican Sen. Ron Johnson Repeatedly Blocks Push For $1,200 Stimulus Checks

On Friday, Republican Sen, Ron Johnson blocked a proposal to provide $1,200 stimulus checks to Americans amid the coronavirus pandemic.

As reported by The Hill, Johnson blocked the measure not once, but twice. It was first introduced by GOP Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri and then by Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

Hawley and Sanders have spent the past several weeks putting pressure on members of both parties to include direct payments in the next coronavirus relief bill.

Thanks to Johnson, however, ordinary Americans may get no financial relief.

In his speech on the Senate floor, Sanders said that politicians on both sides of the aisle support stimulus checks. He pointed out that both President Donald Trump and President-elect Joe Biden have expressed support for the idea.

“The American people cannot wait any longer; they need economic relief right now… They need help and they need it now,” Sanders argued.

But Johnson refused to take this into consideration, saying that he is concerned about the national debt.

“I’m not heartless. I want to help people…. I voted for the $2.2 trillion CARES Act but I am also concerned about our children’s future…. We do not have an unlimited checking account,” he said, after blocking Sanders’ request.

In response, Sanders said that it is “comical that suddenly our Republican friends once again discover that we have a deficit.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer expressed support for Hawley and Sanders’ initiative, saying that Americans need help amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Per Business Insider, earlier in the day, Hawley tried to persuade Johnson to allow the measure to pass. He said that the U.S. Congress has already spent trillions bailing out corporations and businesses, arguing that working families across the nation are desperate.

“I just urge members of these bodies, go home and try explaining that to the people of your state,” Hawley said on the Senate floor.

But Johnson refused to endorse the imitative, saying that sending out stimulus checks would be tantamount to “mortgaging our children’s future” because of the national debt.

As Business Insider noted, economists have argued that direct payments would not only help those struggling to make ends meet but also boost the economy — which has been devastated by the coronavirus pandemic — and help businesses survive.

I am on the floor urging the Senate to provide $1,200 direct payments to all working-class Americans and $500 to their kids. Millions are out of work, hungry, and can’t pay rent. The American people need their government to step up and pass this relief. https://t.co/R5JetEqP3q — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) December 18, 2020

According to The Washington Post, millions have fallen into poverty since the crisis began and hunger is at levels not seen in decades. There has also been an increase in shoplifting, with desperate individuals stealing items such as baby formula to feed their children.