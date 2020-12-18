Holly Sonders Sizzles In A Latex Catsuit & Stiletto Boots While Sitting In The Shower

Holly Sonders sent her Instagram followers into a frenzy on Friday afternoon with a new pair of snapshots. The buxom brunette flaunted her incredible physique in a black latex bodysuit and she left her 502,000 followers wanting more.

The former Fox Sports host sat on a ledge inside a luxurious tiled shower as she posed for the set of shots. In her caption, Holly teasingly asked who else takes a shower while wearing latex from head-to-toe.

Unfortunately for her admirers, the former golfer didn’t have the water running and wasn’t soaking wet as some may have wished. Despite that, these were titillating snaps that clearly and quickly raised everybody’s temperatures.

Holly sat with her legs spread apart and she draped one hand between her thighs. Both of her elbows were propped on her thighs and her other hand was raised to her neck. She wore her long, brunette tresses in casual waves that tumbled down her mostly bare back.

She tilted her head forward and looked at the photographer with a sultry facial expression. She sat her booty on the tile ledge and leaned forward slightly and this position perfectly accentuated her long, lean legs.

The catsuit that Holly wore had spaghetti straps over her shapely shoulders. It had a very low scoop neck in the front and rested low on her back as well. The catsuit clung to her curvy figure and the daring neckline revealed a hint of the busty assets contained underneath.

The garment hugged Holly through her toned midsection and highlighted her perky booty. The latex continued over her thighs and down her lithe legs, stopping just above her stiletto booties.

The second shot seemed to be a crop of the initial photo. In this case, however, Holly’s plump, pouty lips and sultry gaze dominated the frame.

In just an hour, several thousand likes and dozens of comments poured in from Holly’s admirers. It seemed that her sassy caption was a hit, and naturally, the alluring photos prompted quite a bit of feedback as well.

“You are absolutely GORGEOUS!!!!” one fan raved.

“Who else wears it as well as you do,” another questioned.

“Ravishing beauty,” a third user declared.

“Love those heels babe!!!” someone else noted.

Earlier this week, Holly teased her followers by wearing an emerald-green lace bodysuit and thigh-high stockings in a picture originally snapped during a recent trip to Mexico. More than 10,000 people responded positively to that snapshot by hitting the “like” button, and 200 fans also commented to voice their appreciation for her stunning physique and sultry vibe.