Yanet Garcia Gives A Close-Up Of Her Famous Booty In Tight Black Leggings

Mexican bombshell Yanet Garica is wowing her 13.6 million Instagram followers with a sultry new post. The 30-year-old shared a new upload to her timeline on December 18 where she wore a sporty ensemble that showed off her most famous asset.

Yanet wore tight black leggings in the pic which clung to the curves of her famous booty. She paired the bottoms with a strappy-back crop top with a built-in sports bra. The top had fishnet detailing on the shoulders which ran down her arms and two sets of criss-cross bands that went across her back. There was also one solid strap that had a typical bra closure to keep the garb fitted tightly. The crop top was white and black, which went with the theme of the photo.

The Mexican native wore her long brunette darks down and straight, with a middle part. She pulled all her strands in front of her shoulders, to give an open view of her bare back.

The famous weather girl was photographed from behind, which gave a perfect glimpse of her round rump. She peered over her right shoulder towards the camera and flashed her followers a wide smile. Tall skyscrapers stood behind her as a backdrop as did a few trees which were set off to her left.

In under an hour, the photo garnered a lot of attention from Yanet’s millions of followers. The pic had over 98,000 likes and hundreds of compliments filled up in the comments section. Her fans complimented her fit physique, as well as her beautiful smile.

“The most beautiful woman, i love so much Queen,” one fan wrote.

“So nice to see you smile!” a second wrote.

“Ooooo, I’m gonna need that shirt!” a third fan said of the strappy garb.

“HERMOSA HERMOSA HERMOSA,” a fourth admirer wrote.

A majority of the comments were written in Yanet’s native Spanish, but most were written in everyone’s favorite international language: emoji. Fans left hundreds of complimentary emoji below the photo which included the peach, flame, and heart-eyed smiley face.

Fans of Yanet’s were happy to see a new picture from the Instagram sensation, who has been posting less frequently on her page. Her last sexy post came over a week ago when she posed in a white striped one-piece swimsuit. The pic was a throwback from her shoot with Maxim Mexico, who she tagged in the upload. Her admirers fawned over her beach body and granted the post over 279,000 likes, making it one of her most-liked uploads in the last several months.