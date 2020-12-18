WWE News: Six-Time Former Champion Set To Return In Coming Weeks, Superstar Claims

WWE’s Jimmy Uso has been out of action for months after suffering an injury in a ladder match at WrestleMania 36, but the superstar is expected to return to the squared circle soon. In an interview with ProSieben MAXX, by way of Ringside News, Jey Uso said his twin brother will be on television screens again in a few weeks.

Jey also promised fans that Jimmy has made great progress and is keen to make his in-ring return as soon as possible. According to Jey, the six-time former Tag Team Champion has also been keeping an eye on the product and providing constructive feedback on his current storyline and recent matches.

“January/February I’m going to say. He’s doing good, Uce. You know he’s been watching me every week. Inspiring him. You know he’s calling me after every SmackDown telling me what I did wrong, what was dope, just everything being a brother, man. I just can’t wait to have him out here on the road with me.”

While Jimmy has been mostly absent in recent months, he has made a couple of appearances to propel his sibling’s rivalry with their family member. He has featured in Jey’s angle with their cousin Roman Reigns, who turned heel a few months ago and has manipulated and beaten down his family members since then.

Jimmy’s last appearance featured him on the receiving end of an attack by Reigns at Hell In a Cell. The fact that he got physical at the event suggested that he was healthy again, though the beatdown wasn’t overly demanding.

Regardless, it’s highly likely that he’ll have an uneasy relationship with the Universal Champion when he’s back on television screens. He could also have some friction with his twin, as he threw in the towel and cost Jey the aforementioned title at Night of Champions.

While the Uso brothers’ relationship with Reigns is rooted in turmoil at the moment, they’re expected to be allies in the near future. As The Inquisitr previously documented, the reported plan is to have “The Tribal Chief” dominate the main event scene and the sibling pairing to regain top billing in the Friday Night SmackDown tag team division.

Jimmy will find himself returning to one of the most compelling angles on the company’s weekly programming at the moment. This should ensure that he regains his momentum fairly quickly, while also showcasing a side to his persona that he hasn’t explored on television in the past.