Sarah Harris Almost Spills Out Of A Thong Bodysuit While Trimming Her Christmas Tree

Curvy Instagram model Sarah Harris put her 2.1 million followers into a festive mood with her most recent share on Friday afternoon, in which she flaunted her amazing assets while putting the finishing touches on some of her holiday decorating. Almost 7,000 followers hit the “like” button in the first hour in which the post was uploaded.

Sarah wore a skimpy thong bodysuit that showcased her famously thick booty. A narrow triangle of fabric rose up from between her voluptuous cheeks and attached to a narrow strip that encircled her midsection. She faced the camera with her backside, and turned to gaze at the camera over her right shoulder, with her arm relaxed against the side of her body. The pose concealed part of her attire, making it difficult to discern the actual design, and whether she was in the process of removing part of it.

The garment seemingly had an asymmetrical top that draped only over her left shoulder, leaving the other arm bare. Only the lowest portion of her right breast was covered by the black velvety fabric, leaving the swell of soft flesh almost fully on display. There was an unidentifiable portion of material below her bust that raised the question whether she may have pulled the right side of the leotard off her shoulder and partially down.

Sarah reached up to touch a section of snow-flocked branch of the Christmas tree, which was adorned with silver balls and snowflakes.

Sarah’s Instagram followers loved the post, and couldn’t get enough of her sultry appearance. The comments section was filled with various emoji expressing adoration and attraction, including multi-colored hearts, heart-eyes faces, flames, and kisses. Not surprisingly, more than one peach symbol found its way into the thread.

“Hottest temptation of divine beauty,” declared one fan.

“HAPPY HOLIDAYS TO YOU MY GORGEOUS QUEEN,” raved a second person.

“It’s starting to look a lot like Christmas,” observed a third follower, who added a Christmas tree emoji at the end.

“At home with my parents. I wish you a nice weekend, dear Sarah,” remarked a fourth person, responding to her inquiry in the caption regarding how fans spend their holidays.

A few months ago, The Inquisitr covered a post that Sarah described as coming from her “favorite shoot to date.” The busty snap was apparently a not used officially because a button had fallen off her shirt, fans definitely would not have noticed. Sarah’s plaid flannel was open well past her bust, exposing a tantalizing amount of cleavage. She also wore a pair of black panties and a fur-lined hat to complete the rustically gorgeous look.