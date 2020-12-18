Biden Transition Team Reportedly Stonewalls Journalists

President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team reportedly only allowed a limited number of journalists to participate in its weekly press briefing Friday.

According to Fox News, officials on Biden’s team called on reporters from CNN, PBS, Politico, The Washington Post and The New York Times, but stonewalled the rest.

Apparently frustrated with the refusal to engage with the press, some journalists used the chat function in Zoom to demand more access.

“Any chance you can take a few more questions?” Zeke Miller from The Associated Press asked.

“Hey guys, there [sic] tons of folks looking to ask questions and since this is being done once a week, could we PLEASE go longer or at least hold more frequent briefings,” pleaded The Daily Beast reporter Sam Stein.

“Is there a point in saying we want to ask questions if you only call on the same small group every week?” White House reporter Andrew Feinberg wrote.

The reporters who were allowed to speak did not ask about the scandals involving Hunter Biden, the Democrat’s son.

As the publication noted, Hunter Biden revealed last week that his “tax affairs” are being investigated by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware.

His business dealings abroad have long been the subject of intense scrutiny, with some arguing that he profited from his father’s connections.

Hunter Biden sat on the board of Burisma, a controversial Ukrainian gas company, and also made deals with Chinese and Russian businessmen.

The president-elect has been reluctant to discuss his son’s business dealings. During the 2020 campaign, he attacked members of the media for asking him to comment on the issue.

In October, as The Inquisitr reported, Biden got into a heated exchange with CBS News correspondent Bo Erickson, describing the allegations regarding his family as a “smear campaign.”

Biden briefly touched on the issue Thursday evening, in an interview with comedian Stephen Colbert on CBS News. He defended his son and suggested that the federal investigation into his taxes could be an attempt to derail his presidency.

“I think it’s kind of foul play but — look, it is what it is. And, he’s a grown man, he is the smartest man I know, I mean from a pure intellectual capacity,” he stated.

Alexis C. Glenn-Pool / Getty Images

The public was not aware of the investigation until after the 2020 presidential election. Now-former Attorney General William Barr reportedly refused to disclose the probe because he feared that it could influence the outcome of the race.

Hunter Biden is allegedly also being investigated by by federal prosecutors in Manhattan.