Niece Waidhofer Licks Her Arm & Shows Off Killer Cleavage In Red Velvet Lingerie For ‘Cat Girl’ Costume

Niece wore a pair of kitty ears with her revealing attire.

Niece Waidhofer described the chilly season as a “cat girl winter” in a scorching hot Instagram post that she bestowed upon her 2.4 million followers on Friday, December 18.

The Texas-based model got in touch with her feisty feline side for her latest sexy photoshoot. She struck a cat-like pose by getting down on all fours on a bed covered with a rumpled white sheet. Her right leg was stretched back to elongate her lean figure. Niece even stuck out her tongue and licked her arm while giving the camera a naughty look.

Most of the backdrop of her photo was white, which fit with her shoot’s seeming winter theme. It also made her revealing red basque really pop in the pic. The lingerie piece was crafted out of velvet for a luxurious look, and it fit her like a second skin. A number of contrasting black accents added visual interest to the number, including a lace-up detail on the front. The plunging neckline was trimmed with wide pieces of sheer floral lace, but the addition did little to cover Niece’s colossal cleavage. Her basque appeared to include underwire that pushed her breasts up to display them to their best advantage.

Garter-style straps were affixed to the bottom of the garment. They stretched over her lower abdomen, pert posterior, and creamy thighs, where they were attached to a pair of black thigh-high stockings. Niece covered a small portion of her lower body with a pair of thong underwear. She posed with her back arched so that her bare buns were thrust upwards.

The occasional cosplayer completed her look with a kitty ear headband. The faux feline appendages featured an elaborate design with black, red, and white fur. A small red bow adorned the bottom of each ear.

Niece’s take on a popular anime trope earned her over 50,000 likes during the first hour her post was live on her page. Hundreds of messages also filled the comments section.

“We wish you a furry Christmas and a happy new rear,” joked one commenter.

“I bet your hairballs would sell for a lot on Ebay,” another fan quipped.

“Babe you’ll make me die one day,” added a third admirer.

“When you turn you phone sideways it’s like damn that’s a whole lotta boob,” observed a fourth Instagrammer.

Niece often stuns her fans by rocking eye-catching lingerie in her Instagram pics. As reported by The Inquisitr, she wore a gold corset with dark detailing in another boudoir shot that revealed an eyeful of her perky posterior.