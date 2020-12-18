Joe Biden Should Be ‘Impeached Day One’ Of His Presidency, Editor Claims

Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow on Friday claimed that President-elect Joe Biden should be impeached immediately after entering the White House next month.

“Biden enriched his family as VP doing everything that the Democrats falsely accused Trump of the last 4 years,” he tweeted. “If they had any sense of principle he’d be impeached day one.”

Alongside the comment was a Breitbart article that highlighted an interview he conducted with Peter Schweizer, president of the Government Accountability Institute, who investigated the Biden clan. The author of Profiles in Corruption: Abuse of Power by America’s Progressive Elite, accused the Biden family of financially benefitting from their political connections and influence.

According to Marlow, Schweizer’s probe revealed “indisputable evidence” that the President-elect is “running a crime-like syndicate” that allows his lineage to profit and get rich off of their name; the author appears to support the editor’s claims.

“There’s a direct link between the corrupt acts of the family and the policy positions and power that Joe Biden has,” he said.

The writer notably pointed to Hunter Biden and his business dealings in China. The former vice president’s son recently revealed that he is the subject of a federal tax probe from the U.S. attorney’s office in Delaware. The investigation allegedly began in 2018 but was stalled around the time of the election in accordance with Justice Department policy.

Schweizer also pointed to James Biden and his role at HillStone International, which received $1.5 billion in government contracts while Joe Biden was working in Barack Obama’s administration. The incoming head of state’s younger brother is also the focus of the 2018 federal probe for his role in the hospital business Americore Health, which is being investigated by the Western District of Pennsylvania.

“The Bidens, to me, are unprecedented in the extent and scope of the corruption, because I’ve been doing this for a long time,” the writer said during his previously mentioned interview.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr reported, Fox News host Sean Hannity suggested earlier this month that the incoming president could be impeached for Hunter Biden’s business dealings. Like Marlow, Hannity claimed that the Democrat is running a crime syndicate that will lead to the same scrutiny — and ultimately impeachment — that was on Donald Trump during his presidency.

Last month, the Issues & Insights editorial board called on Republican lawmakers to impeach Joe Biden and pointed to the many scandals that he has been linked to, including Tara Reade’s sexual assault allegations.