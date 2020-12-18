Christina Milian Rocks Tiny Shorts On Tropical Vacation As She Gets ‘All Glammed Up With No Place To Go’

Christina Milian didn’t get all glammed up for nothing.

The actress and singer took to Instagram on Friday to share a picture of herself wearing tiny shorts and a long sweatshirt as she posed on a dock beside a calm body of water. With her hair and makeup on point, Milian wrote that she looked like the phrase “all glammed up with no place to go” personified. Milian tagged the brand PrettyLittleThing in the caption, continuing her work as a brand ambassador for the popular fashion company.

But the work into looking so good wasn’t all going to waste. The social media snap captured some viral attention, racking up more than 35,000 likes in a little more than an hour and attracting scores of gushing compliments for outfit and her glam look.

“True beauty,” one person wrote.

“Even on your basic days bestie still slayssss,” added another.

Others noted that the pregnant star was looking particularly good.

“You look fabulous. Your are definitely glowing,” commented another.

Milian has been sharing some even more revealing glimpses of herself to her social media following. As The Inquisitr reported, she took to the site earlier this week to show off her baby bump in a tiny string bikini. It appeared that Friday’s post was from the same vacation, showing off the beautiful water and warm climate. The post included a slow-motion video that showed her emerging from the water, showing off her curves in the skimpy swimwear.

The bump couldn’t be seen much under the sweatshirt in the more recent snap, though her well-toned legs that were on full display in her short shorts.

The getaway appeared to be a much-needed break for Milian, who just have birth to her first son with Matt Poroka back in January. The 28-year-old singer and actress is also the mother to a 10-year-old daughter from her previous relationship with rapper The Dream, and now awaiting her third child.

Milian told ET back in May that it was a challenge to care for a baby while dealing with quarantine, and she had to find some creative ways to stave away the boredom.

“To just have a baby, you’re already spending the first six weeks home, and all of a sudden it’s extended [with quarantine], so I’ve been home for a couple months already,” Milian said. “But I’ve managed to become really creative with my boredom… to be honest, everybody’s experiencing it in some way, but it makes you appreciate what you have and make sure you get the best of it.”