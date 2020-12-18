WWE News: Lana Comments On Her Alleged Burial Due To Husband Joining AEW

In a new interview with the New York Post, Lana talked about the rumors of her allegedly being buried by the company. The “Ravishing Russian” has spent several weeks being put through tables this year, which has led to speculation about her backstage status.

The Monday Night Raw superstar was tight-lipped about WWE’s backstage politics, but she claimed everything that’s happened has been part of a storyline and she’s tried her best to impress fans and officials in the process.

“It’s insane because I think people are finally seeing what I’m made of. For so long being in stories where I am an enhancement to the main the characters, main character, no problem I love doing that. Not everyone can be Tom Hanks and Leonardo DiCaprio. That’s just the reality. I approach everything in WWE as I do the world of acting. It’s a compelling story and not everyone can be the leading man and the leading lady. It’s a hard pill for people to swallow but this is show business and this is television.”

Lana went on to say that she’s grateful for the chance to show what she can do in the ring. Until this year, she was primarily used as an on-air personality. However, 2020 has shown that she’s capable of competing as a wrestler, and that’s something she’s enjoyed doing.

However, she did not that her current angle has had its fair share of ups and downs, suggesting that she thinks it hasn’t always gone the way she’d have liked it to transpire.

As the New York Post article pointed out, Lana’s reported burial occurred around the time her husband Miro– formerly Rusev in WWE — joined AEW and took shots at his former company on Dynamite.

Miro has accused the company of punishing his wife in recent months, but she appears to be taking it in her stride and trying to make the most of her opportunities.

Lana appeared to be receiving a push as well, contrary to the rumors of her being disciplined for her spouse’s actions. She won the tag team match at this year’s Survivor Series and went on to form an alliance with Asuka, the Raw Women’s Champion.

The pair were supposed to challenge for the Women’s Tag Team titles at TLC on Sunday, but Lana was withdrawn from the bout. Ringside News revealed that officials planned to take her out of the match weeks ago, but their reasoning for doing so remains unclear.