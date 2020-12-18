Bella Araujo Showcases Killer Curves In Minuscule Animal-Print Bikini

Brazilian beauty Bella Araujo sent thousands of social media users into a frenzy on Friday, December 18, when she uploaded a revealing new snapshot of herself on Instagram.

The 29-year-old internet sensation was captured on a busy sidewalk as a number of storefronts and people were visible behind her. Bella was centered in the frame as she struck a sexy pose that emphasized her killer curves.

She stood with one hip cocked as the front of her figure faced the camera. She put one foot forward and grabbed her locks with her right hand. The model also tilted her head slightly to the right and pouted as she directed her sultry stare toward the camera.

Her long, highlighted, blond locks looked to be in their natural curly state as they cascaded over her right shoulder. Her long square-cut nails appeared perfectly manicured, complete with a light-colored polish.

The model’s figure stole the show most as she rocked a scanty cheetah-print bathing suit with black accents. Her top tied around her neck and back and called attention to her bosomy assets as its tiny triangle-shaped cups exposed a massive view of cleavage. She paired the number with matching high-rise bottoms that drew the eye to her slim core while flaunting her curvy hips.

She finished the look with a long, white, crochet cover-up, which she tied around her tiny waist, and brown sandals. Bella accessorized the beachside look with a chunky gold necklace.

In the post’s geotag, she shared that she was snapped somewhere in Brazil. In the caption, which was written in Portuguese, she expressed that it felt crazy to be a tourist again, per Google Translate.

More than 92,000 Instagram users have liked the smoking-hot photo since it went live just six hours ago. Furthermore, nearly 1,500 fans relayed their support in the comments section, where they praised the model about her form, her good looks, and her choice of skimpy attire.

“So so hot and sexy, awesome, beautiful, love you so much babe,” one fan wrote, inundating their comment with red-heart emoji.

“Really!! You just made my Friday,” a second admirer asserted, adding several fire, and heart-eye emoji.

“Amazing and attractive, very gorgeous,” a third follower added, following their sentence with a string of red heart and heart-eye symbols.

“Marvelous beauty, looking very beautiful and so hot,” a fourth individual asserted.

The Latina bombshell frequently shares jaw-dropping looks to her Instagram account, especially the past two months. On November 29, she uploaded several sexy shots of herself in a skintight, cut-out, bedazzled dress from Balada, a Brazil-based clothing company.