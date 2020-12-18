Boity Thulo Flashes Voluptuous Body In Lime Crop Top & Hot Pants In Instagram Video: ‘I’m A 9 On My Worst Day’

Boity Thulo lit up her Instagram feed with a smoking-hot video that she posted on Friday, December 18. The South African television personality flaunted her voluptuous body in the clip that had her working her assets, and had her 4.5 million fans flocking to view the clip.

As the 30-year-old wrote in her caption, she’s a nine on her worst day. post. Boity attended a charity event and channeled Lil Kim for her look. She seemed to be having the time of her life in a lime green number that left very little to the imagination.

Boity rocked a two-piece set comprising a short crop top that looked very much like a bra, and minuscule hot pants. The lime outfit contrasted with her skin tone, enhancing her eye-popping cleavage and bodacious booty. She threw a netted cover-up over the ensemble and slipped on a pair of bright yellow heels.

The entrepreneur accessorized with a light pink wig that added an edgy vibe to her look. Completing the outfit were some large sunglasses, hoop earrings, gold necklaces around her neck, and bangles and rings.

At the beginning of the video, Boity looked directly at the camera before she began to grind her hips provocatively. Shots of her standing outside and with a mic in her hand followed before Boity got down low to dance. She got down on all fours and twerked her booty while someone tapped her curves. Boity continued dancing until the end of the clip.

The update sparked a furious frenzy among her fans. It has already racked up more than 27,000 likes and a slew of compliments. While most of her followers posted emoji, many of them aired their views in the comments section.

“You’re too done!” one fan raved.

A second follower admitted that the video had them changing their opinion on a certain hue.

“Green is my favorite color from today,” they gushed and added a slew of flame emoji.

“A lot of Lil Kim vibes here @boity. I love it,” another complimented the rapper.

However, some fans pointed out the lack of masks and social distancing protocols in the post. This week, South Africa tightened up on coronavirus restrictions, as the country has been hit by a second wave of infections.

“I’m just worried about Covid 19 in all of this… No one wearing masks here at all… I just wish that people in the limelight can set an example in this grave time in the world… Dancing sooo up close to other people like this, total disregard of the current pandemic, please let’s just be mindful & safe guys,” they cautioned.

