Donald Trump Knows He Lost The Election But Refuses To Talk About The Future, Report Says

A Friday report from Reuters claims that Donald Trump is aware that he is on his way out of the White House even as he and his Republican allies continue to lead a battle against the results of the 2020 election.

“Several people familiar with the situation say he knows his time is up even as he presses the fight against the election outcome, despite having failed in a series of court challenges to overturn the results of the Nov. 3 election that made Democrat Joe Biden president-elect,” the report claimed.

According to one source close to the U.S. leader, the outgoing head of state is avoiding any talk of his plans after Inauguration Day, when Democrat Joe Biden will assume power.

“He wants no conversation about what he’s going to do when he leaves the building. He’s convinced he’s leaving, but he compartmentalizes things. As long as he’s the president, he wants to be the president.”

Despite allegedly accepting his loss, Trump continues to refuse to concede to Biden. According to the former White House official, Trump’s stubbornness is fueled by his lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, as well as a group of lawyers that continue his legal battles against the results of the election.

Win McNamee / Getty Images

Two sources familiar with the situation allegedly claimed the head of state is “irked” at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for acknowledging Biden’s victory in the wake of the Electoral College officially certifying his win. As The Inquisitr reported, McConnell is allegedly cutting his losses to ensure that he can maintain power in the Biden administration. He has reportedly accepted that he will face the ire of both Trump and his supporters for the weeks leading into the Democrat’s forthcoming presidency.

According to one Reuters source, Trump is floating the idea of announcing a 2024 presidential run on Inauguration Day. Previous reporting suggested that the U.S. leader is indeed planning a 2024 run as he privately accepts defeat. But the same source claimed that the president is being pressured to delay the announcement and instead “tease the possibility.”

In the weeks since the media called the election for Biden, Trump has on many occasions appeared to acknowledge his loss, The Washington Post reported. In one instance, Trump almost acknowledged a “next” administration before he corrected himself at a coronavirus news conference not long after the election. Elsewhere, he has referred to the “Biden administration,” suggesting that he has privately come to terms with his successor’s forthcoming White House.