British Beauty Suki Waterhouse Steams Up Instagram With Nude Photo

Suki Waterhouse is earning some big attention by wearing very little.

The 28-year-old British model took to Instagram this week to share a picture of herself in the nude, getting a viral response from her fans. Waterhouse turned away from the camera for the revealing snap, showing off her bare back and remaining strategically covered so she didn’t run afoul of the site’s rules against overt nudity. Waterhouse turned her head back slightly, shooting a sultry look as her tousled hair fell over her shoulders. Behind her, there was a cardboard box with a sign taped to it reading, “Please Deliver To Suki.”

The image, which may be considered NSFW for some, can be seen in the post here.

The photo was a huge hit with her followers, garnering more than 50,000 likes and attracting plenty of approving comments.

“literally a goddess,” one fan wrote.

“Love u suki,” wrote another, adding a series of heart emoji.

“Always looking radiant,” another added.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The image was one of the most revealing ever posted by Waterhouse, who is more stingy when it comes to skin-baring posts on social media. While she has shared some images of herself in a bikini and modeling in more skimpy clothing, the nude snap was one of the most revealing glimpses fans had seen from her.

Waterhouse had shared another Instagram post earlier this year that showed her lounging in a bathtub without any clothes on, but the cloudy white water kept most of her body covered, with just her head and arms and legs sticking out.

The latest picture captured some attention beyond social media, earning a write-up from The Daily Mail that gushed over the 28-year-old model’s beauty. The report noted that reality television star Kourtney Kardashian was among those to click the like button for the racy post.

The report noted that before her nude image caused a stir on social media, Waterhouse was earning some attention for her love life. There have been rumors that she and her boyfriend, actor Robert Pattinson, have been considering marriage.

“Rob and Suki have definitely discussed getting engaged but are in no rush. Suki is not pressuring him and they are both very committed to each other,” a source told E! News of the British power couple, via The Daily Mail.